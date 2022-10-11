  1. home
  2. Articles

‘China Must Stick With Dynamic-Zero COVID’ – People’s Daily

By Alistair Baker-Brian, October 11, 2022

0 0

If you thought China was going to change course on COVID-19 anytime soon, think again. 

An article entitled ‘Dynamic-Zero COVID is Sustainable and Must Be Upheld’ was published today, Tuesday, October 11, in state media People’s Daily

The piece argues that only by controlling the spread of COVID-19 can China’s economy and society remain strong and stable.

"Only when the epidemic is under control can the economy be stable, people’s lives be peaceful, and economic and social development be stable and healthy."

Furthermore, the article states that by ‘lying flat’ – a term often used to refer to policies which seek to ‘live with’ the virus – China runs the risk of increased illness, death and hospitalization, especially amongst the country’s 267 million people aged 60 and older.

"A relaxation of virus prevention and control will inevitably increase the risk of infection among vulnerable people."

And that, in turn, will effect economic and social development.

"Once a large-scale Covid rebound is formed, the spread of the epidemic will inevitably have a serious impact on economic and social development, and the final cost will be higher and the loss will be greater."

People’s Daily reiterates that ‘dynamic-zero COVID’ does not aim for zero infections of COVID-19. Instead, the policy aims to stop the spread of the virus by implementing measures such as lockdowns, quarantine, mass testing, etc., as and when is necessary. 

Sars-Cov-2 – the virus which causes COVID-19 – was first discovered in late 2019. Since early 2020, anti-epidemic measures have become the norm in China. 

While the country shows no signs of giving up ‘dynamic-zero COVID,’ a number of anti-epidemic measures have been relaxed. 

Since July, 2022, China has implemented the ‘7+3’ policy for those who arrive on the Chinese mainland from elsewhere. That means arrivals only have to undergo seven days in a centralized quarantine facility, as well as three days of home quarantine – something of an improvement on the previous policy which meant some people had to spend as long as 21 days in centralized quarantine.  

READ MORE: Only 7 Days Centralized Quarantine for ALL Overseas Arrivals

Moreover, pre-departure measures have also been relaxed. Those traveling to the Chinese mainland from elsewhere now only have to undergo a nucleic acid test 48 hours before departure, as well as an antigen test 12 hours before departure. 

READ MORE: China Easing COVID Entry Requirements from Some Countries

For those living in China, expect health code-scanning, regular testing, mask-wearing and other such measures to continue for now. 

[Cover image via Weibo/@搜狐新闻]

Covid-19 People's Daily

more news

33 New COVID-19 Cases, First Case of BF.7 Strain Detected

33 New COVID-19 Cases, First Case of BF.7 Strain Detected

COVID-19 is back in a new form in Shenzhen.

Where Were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

Where Were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

Local cases have been slowly rising in recent days.

27 COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou, 112 Since October 2

27 COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou, 112 Since October 2

Cases rise as Guangzhou takes a week off work.

6 New Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

And so it drags on...

4 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, 1 Outside Quarantine

And so it drags on...

5 New Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

And so it drags on...

1 New Case in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

And so it drags on...

Zero Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

Given the all clear again.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

23 New Cases in Shanghai, Red Codes & Green Fences

Plan B Boss on Shuangjing – Beijing’s ‘Forgotten Area’?

11 New Cases in Shanghai, Building Lockdowns & Mass Testing

Live the French Way at Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort

6 New Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

28 New Cases in Shanghai, Jing'an Bars Told to Close

28 New Cases in Shanghai, Jing'an Bars Told to Close

33 New COVID-19 Cases, First Case of BF.7 Strain Detected

33 New COVID-19 Cases, First Case of BF.7 Strain Detected

‘China Must Stick With Dynamic-Zero COVID’ – People’s Daily

‘China Must Stick With Dynamic-Zero COVID’ – People’s Daily

34 New Cases, Red Codes Turn Green – What Does It Mean?

34 New Cases, Red Codes Turn Green – What Does It Mean?

Where Were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

Where Were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives