23 New Cases in Shanghai, Lockdowns, Red Codes & Green Fences

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 21 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, October 8.

Of the 23 new cases reported, 20 tested positive during central quarantine, while 3 tested positive during regular screening.

Xinjiang party animals...

The two new COVID-19 community cases reported yesterday, Friday, October 7, were both from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Well guess what? So were two of the community cases reported this morning, arriving in Shanghai on October 2.

And while they weren't here for a long time, they most certainly were here for a good time – living their best Shanghai night life.

The first, a 19-year-old male, was staying at Hotel Nikko Shanghai at 488 Yan'an Xi Lu in downtown Changning District. That is now under lockdown for seven days, with all guests enjoying an enforced weeklong staycation.

He also visited the clubs Ninja and Hood in Found 158 on Julu Lu, a gaming club on Beijing Xi Lu and Perry's on Sichuan Bei Lu (keepin' it classy), as well as Jing'an Temple (hey – gotta offset all that partying with a bit of culture).

The second, a 23-year-old female, was staying at Jinqiao Mansions in Jinqiao, Pudong New Area. Everybody in Building 7 (the one she was bedding down in) has been shipped off to central quarantine, while all other buildings in the compound have been sealed for seven days.

She was also a slave to the rhythm at the nightclub Master on the fifth floor of TX Huaihai Mall on Huaihai Zhong Lu.

Red codes all round...

The fallout from these Bacchanalian Golden Week benders?

Red codes all round for those unfortunate enough to have crossed their paths... and that includes those that crossed their paths days after (and even what seems like the day before in some cases – we're not sure how that works?!)



So, what fate befalls those who have been red coded?

We've been in Shanghai long enough – and recently enough – to know answering that question would be mere folly, but we have heard that some have been shipped off to central quarantine, others told to quarantine at home, while most remain in limbo – still awaiting their fate.

Third community case...

The third community case, a 71-year-old female, lives at 751 Fahuazhen Lu in Changning. With her nightclubbing days behind her, she sought her thrills at a wet market at 20 Yangzhai Lu.

It has upped its disinfection, PCR testing of staff and entry inspection as a result.

Green fences go up...

In response to Changning claiming Shanghai's current COVID hot spot crown, the dreaded green fences have made a return.

A boxed in area made up by the intersections of Dingxi Lu, Anshun Lu, Kaixuan Lu and Yan'an Xi Lu has been put under lockdown, with the metal barriers putting paid to any notions of escape.



Image by Angela

That move follows on from the entire compound at 635 Fahuazhen Lu being sent to central quarantine.

New cases by district...

The 2 local cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following area:

2 in Minhang

The 3 asymptomatic cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

2 in Changning (Xinjiang Party Animal 1 & Wet Market Granny)

1 in Pudong (Xinjiang Party Animal 2)

The 18 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

5 in Changning

4 in Pudong

2 in Baoshan

2 in Yangpu

1 in Fengxian

1 in Jing'an

1 in Minhang

1 in Songjiang

1 in Xuhui

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

637 Inner Mongolia

348 Xinjiang

108 Hubei

91 Sichuan

74 Guangdong

62 Shanxi

52 Gansu

43 Shaanxi

40 Chongqing

38 Yunnan

37 Ningxia

31 Tibet

26 Jiangsu

24 Henan

14 Hebei

13 Guangxi



12 Hunan

12 Shandong



We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are 4 great travel options that it's not too late to book:

