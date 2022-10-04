  1. home
3 New Cases, Shanghai Records Hottest October Day in History

By Ned Kelly, October 4, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 3 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, October 4.

The three new local asymptomatic cases, all tested positive during central quarantine:

  • One in Jing'an was a returnee from another province

  • One in Putuo was a returnee from another province

  • One in Songjiang was a returnee from another province

Shanghai records hottest October day in history...

Shanghai recorded its hottest October day in history yesterday, Monday, October 3.

The peak temperature observed at Xujiahui Weather Station hit 36 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous October record of 34 degrees recorded on October 2, 1984, and marking the highest temperature since records began in 1873.

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau even issued a yellow heat alert.

It was also the 50th day this year that the highest temperature reached or exceeded 35 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE: Shanghai's Extreme Heatwave Officially the Hottest on Record

The country as a whole has experienced its hottest summer since it started to keep nationwide meteorological records in 1961.

The average temperature in China from June 1 to August 31 was 22.3 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees higher than the national average for that period, according to the National Climate Center.

China COVID hot spots...

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 131 Ningxia

  • 103 Inner Mongolia

  • 85 Sichuan

  • 49 Tibet

  • 43 Guangdong

  • 34 Yunnan

  • 33 Xinjiang

  • 32 Guizhou

  • 21 Tianjin

  • 14 Henan

  • 13 Guangxi

  • 12 Hunan

  • 12 Shanxi

  • 12 Shaanxi

  • 11 Shandong

We hope that helps you avoid a horrible holiday!

Looking to get away?

Here are 14 great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Fall

READ MORE: 10 Amazing Trips You Can Still Make This October Holiday

