3 New Cases, Shanghai Records Hottest October Day in History

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 3 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, October 4.
The three new local asymptomatic cases, all tested positive during central quarantine:
One in Jing'an was a returnee from another province
One in Putuo was a returnee from another province
One in Songjiang was a returnee from another province
Shanghai records hottest October day in history...
Shanghai recorded its hottest October day in history yesterday, Monday, October 3.
The peak temperature observed at Xujiahui Weather Station hit 36 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous October record of 34 degrees recorded on October 2, 1984, and marking the highest temperature since records began in 1873.
The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau even issued a yellow heat alert.
It was also the 50th day this year that the highest temperature reached or exceeded 35 degrees Celsius.
The country as a whole has experienced its hottest summer since it started to keep nationwide meteorological records in 1961.
The average temperature in China from June 1 to August 31 was 22.3 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees higher than the national average for that period, according to the National Climate Center.
China COVID hot spots...
Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
131 Ningxia
103 Inner Mongolia
85 Sichuan
49 Tibet
43 Guangdong
34 Yunnan
33 Xinjiang
32 Guizhou
21 Tianjin
14 Henan
13 Guangxi
12 Hunan
12 Shanxi
12 Shaanxi
11 Shandong
We hope that helps you avoid a horrible holiday!
4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Fall
10 Amazing Trips You Can Still Make This October Holiday
