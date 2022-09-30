  1. home
6 New Cases in Shanghai, Lockdown Rumors in Shenzhen

By Ned Kelly, September 30, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 6 local asymptomatic case this morning, Friday, September 30.

The six new local asymptomatic cases – five in Minhang and one in Pudong – tested positive during central quarantine, and are all close contacts of a returnee from another province, who was in turn a close contact of a case in another province.

Lockdown in Shenzhen?

As Shenzhen prepares for the National Holiday, cases of COVID-19 have started spreading throughout the city once again.

On Wednesday, September 28, Shenzhen reported three positive cases, one of whom was not already in isolation. 

Yesterday, the number of infected people went up again; this time 15 people were found to have contracted the virus, three of whom were not in isolation.

Today, Friday, September 30, there were 27 new infections in the city, of whom nine were not in isolation.

The sudden increase in cases has led a rumor that the city’s health authorities are contemplating a city-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus during Golden Week.

Let's hope it stays just that, rumors.

China COVID hot spots...

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 179 Ningxia

  • 97 Guizhou

  • 72 Tianjin

  • 72 Tibet

  • 67 Heilongjiang

  • 31 Yunnan

  • 31 Guangdong

  • 28 Xinjiang

  • 25 Sichuan

  • 20 Henan

  • 19 Shaanxi

  • 11 Hebei

We hope that helps you avoid a horrible holiday!

Looking to get away?

Here are 10 great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 10 Amazing Trips You Can Still Make This October Holiday

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About October Holiday

This Day in History: China's Qing Dynasty UFO Incident of 1892

This Day in History: Birth of 'Lust, Caution' Author Eileen Chang

That's Shanghai Looking for Editorial Freelancers

Zero Cases in SH, Hong Kong, Japan & Taiwan Ease Restrictions

