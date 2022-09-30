6 New Cases in Shanghai, Lockdown Rumors in Shenzhen

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 6 local asymptomatic case this morning, Friday, September 30.

The six new local asymptomatic cases – five in Minhang and one in Pudong – tested positive during central quarantine, and are all close contacts of a returnee from another province, who was in turn a close contact of a case in another province.

Lockdown in Shenzhen?

As Shenzhen prepares for the National Holiday, cases of COVID-19 have started spreading throughout the city once again.

On Wednesday, September 28, Shenzhen reported three positive cases, one of whom was not already in isolation.

Yesterday, the number of infected people went up again; this time 15 people were found to have contracted the virus, three of whom were not in isolation.

Today, Friday, September 30, there were 27 new infections in the city, of whom nine were not in isolation.

The sudden increase in cases has led a rumor that the city’s health authorities are contemplating a city-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus during Golden Week.



Let's hope it stays just that, rumors.

China COVID hot spots...

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

179 Ningxia

97 Guizhou

72 Tianjin

72 Tibet

67 Heilongjiang

31 Yunnan

31 Guangdong



28 Xinjiang

25 Sichuan

20 Henan

19 Shaanxi

11 Hebei

We hope that helps you avoid a horrible holiday!

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]