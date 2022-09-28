​Niccolo Suzhou X Qeelin Bo Bo Afternoon Tea

Niccolo Suzhou collaborates with fine jewellery brand Qeelin of Kering Luxury Group to launch a co-branded Bo Bo afternoon tea from 1 October to 31 December 2022.

Inspired by Qeelin’s modern artistic interpretation of traditional elements, Niccolo Suzhou further explores its ‘Spirit of Discovery’ on creative delights, accentuating the brand’s contemporary chic style.

The series of tea delicacies offers a new sensory experience above the clouds to distinguished guests made up of modern elites and leaders.



Since Qeelin’s founding in 2004, every piece of jewellery has carried rich cultural connotations, reinterpreting traditional symbols with stylish designs intended for daily wear, infusing pieces with new life, and adding contemporary meaning to Chinese heritage.

Named after the Qilin, an auspicious Chinese mythical animal and icon of love, Qeelin fuses unbridled creativity with excellence in craftsmanship. It brings a touch of playfulness and surprise into the world of fine jewellery.



Pandas are the muse for Qeelin’s Bo Bo collection. Today, 46% of the natural habitat for wild pandas is not covered within conservation zones, causing severe damage to their environment.

Through the partnership with the WWF, Qeelin hopes to artificially restore the bamboo forests to improve the environment for pandas and to establish better frameworks for their management and protection.

The creative pastry team of Niccolo Suzhou captures the fashion elements from Qeelin’s Bo Bo collection, using the signature colours of black and red and a panda-shaped tea stand to reclaim the artistic ‘the art of dining’ energy.

The hotel’s talented pastry chef, Laem, also creates exquisite desserts with panda elements that delight the taste buds.

The New Bo Bo themed afternoon tea set is priced at CNY588, inclusive of 5 tailor-made savouries, 5 themed desserts and the chef’s special pass around.

Guests can also indulge in 10g of Exclusive Caviar with Blinis and two glasses of Niccolo Prosecco by adding CNY100 when ordering.

Experience freedom by revelling in the cloud-high tea experience while appreciating the modern creativity of afternoon tea delicacies.

The Qeelin’s Bo Bo collection of jewellery will officially be launched in November 2022.



Niccolo Suzhou’s Qeelin Bo Bo Themed Afternoon Tea Special

The refreshing savoury flavour of the Bo Bo themed afternoon tea set includes delicious ingredients like Tuna, Quinoa, Iberico Pork, Hamachi, Foie Gras Terrine etc.

And the desserts are inclusive of Strawberry Heart, Red Velvet Semifreddo, Cream Cheese Orange Cannoli, Salted Caramel Chocolate Bo Bo and Panda Tangerine Pastries.

The special pass-around of the tea set also excites the senses with a handcrafted Duo of Red Velvet and Squid Ink Shaomai.

For more information on Niccolo Suzhou, please follow the hotel’s official website or WeChat official account. For reservations or queries, please call 0512-6068 8888 or visit the hotel’s WeChat store.

About Niccolo Suzhou

NEW ENCOUNTERS. TIMELESS PLEASURES.

Niccolo Suzhou features 233 spacious, chic and elegant guestrooms, including 20 suites. Sky-high destination dining offers include Niccolo Kitchen, The Tea Lounge and BAR 115. The event spaces on the 116th floor are the perfect venues for various occasions, while the ultimate sanctuary of well-being and fitness on the 117th floor delivers an exquisite experience for the senses. For more information, visit niccolohotels.com.

About GHA DISCOVERY

Launched in 2010, GHA DISCOVERY is the world’s largest loyalty program for independent hotel brands, featuring more than 500 hotels, resorts and palaces across 35 brands. Members enjoy VIP recognition, thoughtful benefits and generous rewards at home or away.

Recently the program has evolved to include an additional tier and flexible paths to upgrade through nights/stays, eligible purchases or number of brands stayed at, making it easier and faster for members to reach elite status.

Unlike more traditional programs, GHA DISCOVERY does not ask members to count points towards their next upgrade. Instead, members earn and spend DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), an exclusive rewards currency. They also enjoy members-only Experiences curated by each hotel and have access to properties close to home, without a stay, through members-only Local Offers.

For more information about GHA DISCOVERY or to join, visit www.ghadiscovery.com or download the GHA DISCOVERY mobile app. Travelers can also connect with GHA DISCOVERY on Instagram and Facebook.

About Ultratravel Collection

Ultratravel Collection brings together hotels of distinction for the discerning traveler. Its membership is reserved for the very best hotels and resorts in the world — genuinely luxurious and iconic properties that deliver the finest service and personalized guest experiences.

Member hotels share an integrated global platform for guest recognition and loyalty rewards, the DISCOVERY program from partner Global Hotel Alliance, as well as its beneficial relationship with the multimedia brand, Ultratravel, the other founding partner of Ultratravel Collection. For more information, visit ultratravelcollection.com.