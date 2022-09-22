Where are People Traveling for China's National Week Holiday?

China’s National Week holiday is near – Saturday, October 1-Friday, October 7 (Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9 are working days).

Here are some of the most popular destinations so far, according to information from 12306 CHINA RAILWAY regarding train ticket sales, and from Qunar.com regarding plane ticket sales, as reported by Red Star News.

Train Tickets

From Beijing…

… tickets to the following destinations from September 29-October 1 have mostly, if not all, sold out:

Shanghai

Tianjin

Chongqing

Changsha

Chengdu

Guangzhou

Guiyang

Hohot

Harbin

Hangzhou

Jinan

Kunming

Zhengzhou

Xiamen

Wuhan

From Shanghai…

… tickets to the following destinations from September 29 onwards have mostly sold out:

Tianjin

Chongqing

Changsha

From Guangzhou…

… some tickets to the following destinations on October 1 are still available:

Wuhan

Nanning

Guiyang

Shenzhen

From Chengdu…

… some tickets to the following destinations on October 1 are still available:

Chongqing

Guiyang

Xi’an

Flight Tickets

The hottest destinations include the following:

Shanghai

Shenzhen

Guangzhou

Kunming

Beijing

Xi’an

Hangzhou

Nanjing

Chongqing

Shenyang

Should I Travel During National Week?

Deputy head of China’s CDC, Wu Liang, has urged people not to travel, unless absolutely necessary.

However, assuming you meet all the necessary anti-epidemic requirements, there is nothing to stop you from traveling, if you so desire.

Remember that to go anywhere by plane, rail, inter-provincial tour group or inter-provincial passenger ship, you must have a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours.

And be sure to double check any other rules before setting off.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

