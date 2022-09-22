  1. home
  2. Articles

Where are People Traveling for China's National Week Holiday?

By Alistair Baker-Brian, September 22, 2022

0 0

China’s National Week holiday is near – Saturday, October 1-Friday, October 7 (Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9 are working days). 

Here are some of the most popular destinations so far, according to information from 12306 CHINA RAILWAY regarding train ticket sales, and from Qunar.com regarding plane ticket sales, as reported by Red Star News.

Train Tickets

From Beijing… 

… tickets to the following destinations from September 29-October 1 have mostly, if not all, sold out: 

  • Shanghai

  • Tianjin

  • Chongqing

  • Changsha

  • Chengdu

  • Guangzhou

  • Guiyang

  • Hohot

  • Harbin

  • Hangzhou

  • Jinan

  • Kunming

  • Zhengzhou

  • Xiamen

  • Wuhan

From Shanghai… 

… tickets to the following destinations from September 29 onwards have mostly sold out: 

  • Tianjin

  • Chongqing

  • Changsha

From Guangzhou… 

… some tickets to the following destinations on October 1 are still available: 

  • Wuhan

  • Nanning

  • Guiyang

  • Shenzhen

From Chengdu…

… some tickets to the following destinations on October 1 are still available: 

  • Chongqing

  • Guiyang

  • Xi’an

Flight Tickets

The hottest destinations include the following: 

  • Shanghai

  • Shenzhen

  • Guangzhou

  • Kunming

  • Beijing

  • Xi’an

  • Hangzhou

  • Nanjing

  • Chongqing

  • Shenyang

Should I Travel During National Week? 

Deputy head of China’s CDC, Wu Liang, has urged people not to travel, unless absolutely necessary.

However, assuming you meet all the necessary anti-epidemic requirements, there is nothing to stop you from traveling, if you so desire. 

Remember that to go anywhere by plane, rail, inter-provincial tour group or inter-provincial passenger ship, you must have a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours. 

And be sure to double check any other rules before setting off. 

READ MORE: 48-Hour COVID Test Required for Almost EVERYONE Planning to Travel

[Cover image via Pixabay]

National Day Travel Covid-19

more news

Zero New COVID Cases Reported for 2nd Day in a Row

Zero New COVID Cases Reported for 2nd Day in a Row

And so it drags on...

Zero New COVID Cases, Health Code Color Rules Updated

Zero New COVID Cases, Health Code Color Rules Updated

And so it drags on...

1 New COVID Case, All Arrivals to Shanghai Must Now Be Tested

1 New COVID Case, All Arrivals to Shanghai Must Now Be Tested

And so it drags on...

3 New COVID Cases, Chinese Warned Not to Touch Foreigners

"Do not have direct skin contact with foreigners."

1 New COVID Case in Shanghai, Monkeypox in Chongqing

Monkeypox is getting closer...

3 New COVID Cases, Chaos at Costco After Sudden Lockdown

And so it drags on...

Updated Travel Rules from Shenzhen to Guangzhou

Take note of these rules before traveling between Guangzhou and Shenzhen

Zero New COVID Cases, Sanya Slowly Lifting Lockdown

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CDC Warns Chinese People Not to Touch Foreigners

Sheep a Sheep: The New Game Gripping China

China’s Car Sale Slump and How to Take Advantage

Gentlemen of East 8th, China’s Most Misogynistic TV Show

Monkeypox on the Mainland, Case Reported in Chongqing

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

6 Amazing Trips You Can Still Make This October Holiday

6 Amazing Trips You Can Still Make This October Holiday

F1 Chinese Grand Prix Set to Return in 2023?

F1 Chinese Grand Prix Set to Return in 2023?

Where are People Traveling for China's National Week Holiday?

Where are People Traveling for China's National Week Holiday?

Zero New COVID Cases Reported for 2nd Day in a Row

Zero New COVID Cases Reported for 2nd Day in a Row

Giant Flowers at Tiananmen Square

Giant Flowers at Tiananmen Square

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives