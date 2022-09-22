Where are People Traveling for China's National Week Holiday?

China’s National Week holiday is near – Saturday, October 1-Friday, October 7 (Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9 are working days).
Here are some of the most popular destinations so far, according to information from 12306 CHINA RAILWAY regarding train ticket sales, and from Qunar.com regarding plane ticket sales, as reported by Red Star News.
Train Tickets
From Beijing…
… tickets to the following destinations from September 29-October 1 have mostly, if not all, sold out:
Shanghai
Tianjin
Chongqing
Changsha
Chengdu
Guangzhou
Guiyang
Hohot
Harbin
Hangzhou
Jinan
Kunming
Zhengzhou
Xiamen
Wuhan
From Shanghai…
… tickets to the following destinations from September 29 onwards have mostly sold out:
Tianjin
Chongqing
Changsha
From Guangzhou…
… some tickets to the following destinations on October 1 are still available:
Wuhan
Nanning
Guiyang
Shenzhen
From Chengdu…
… some tickets to the following destinations on October 1 are still available:
Chongqing
Guiyang
Xi’an
Flight Tickets
The hottest destinations include the following:
Shanghai
Shenzhen
Guangzhou
Kunming
Beijing
Xi’an
Hangzhou
Nanjing
Chongqing
Shenyang
Should I Travel During National Week?
Deputy head of China’s CDC, Wu Liang, has urged people not to travel, unless absolutely necessary.
However, assuming you meet all the necessary anti-epidemic requirements, there is nothing to stop you from traveling, if you so desire.
Remember that to go anywhere by plane, rail, inter-provincial tour group or inter-provincial passenger ship, you must have a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours.
And be sure to double check any other rules before setting off.
READ MORE: 48-Hour COVID Test Required for Almost EVERYONE Planning to Travel
[Cover image via Pixabay]
0 User Comments