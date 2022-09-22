Zero New COVID Cases Reported for 2nd Day in a Row

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, September 22.

It is the second day in a row no cases have been reported.

Good news.

Test on arrival to Shanghai...

All travelers and returnees to Shanghai must now take a nucleic acid test upon arrival – with those failing to do so seeing a pop-up notification covering their suishenban health code app, thus preventing them taking part in 'normal life.'

The edict comes down from on high – the State Council, no less – and is applicable through November 15 (for now... these kind of things have been known to be extended*).

*The new measure will be adjusted according to the pandemic situation, authorities have noted.

Free PCR tests will be available upon arrival to the city, with additional sites set up at airports, railway stations and highway service sections and toll stations.

The test on arrival, however, remains voluntary. An official announcement reads:

"All arrivals are required to receive a PCR test within 24 hours. Those who fail to do so in 48 hours will get a pop-up notification on their health code."

So there *seems* to be a little bit of leeway there. Not so fast:

"Those who cause the spread of the coronavirus just because they refuse to receive the arrival test will be held legally responsible."



So yeah...

Earlier in the month, it was announced that those visiting or returning to Shanghai from other provinces are now required to report their recent travel history online before arrival.

And the State Council has also stipulated that travelers must have a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test report – it was previously 72-hour – to take planes, trains and inter-provincial coaches and ships through the end of October.

Happy holidays!

Health code color rules updated...

Shanghai has clarified its rules that dictate the color of a health code.

It's a Red Code for those...

Testing positive during individual or mixed sample testing

Confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases

Close and secondary contacts of confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases

Overseas returnees undergoing central or home quarantine

People from high-risk regions



And a Yellow Code for those...

Discharged confirmed or asymptomatic cases still under home quarantine

Risk groups, as designated by inter-provincial data research

Failing to take part in PCR screening



Think you've got the wrong color code and are being unfairly maligned? You can lodge an appeal – dial the 12345 hotline or make an online appeal on the suishenban app, where you can also check the reason for your red or yellow health code.

