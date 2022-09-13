  1. home
Zero New COVID Cases, Typhoon Muifa to Make Landfall Tomorrow

By Ned Kelly, September 13, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, September 13.

It is the first time no cases have been reported in a week, since Monday, September 5.

Good news.

Typhoon Muifa...

This year's 12th typhoon, Muifa, is predicted to make landfall in neighboring Zhejiang Province tomorrow afternoon, according to the National Meteorological Center.

A level-4 emergency response has been declared by local flood prevention authorities, the lowest in a four-tier system.

Muifa is currently traveling northwest in the East China Sea at a speed of about 10 kilometers per hour, with winds of over 150 kilometers per hour at its center, and its force gradually increasing as it moves.

Expect rain and gale-force winds in the next three days, as it passes directly over Shanghai, and temperatures of between 23 to 30 degrees Celsius.

That said, the course of a typhoon can change suddenly. Keep track of Typhoon Muifa by clicking the link below. 

READ MORE: How to Track Typhoons Hitting China on WeChat and Web

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

