53 Awesome Things To Do This Holiday Week!

Jun 18-Sep 20: Unadual Treated Exhibition



The exhibition contains glass art creations by Mr. Wang Chaohong, research and extension of ancient Chinese glass production technology in cooperation with Guangzhou Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology and student work.

Jul 26-Oct 27: Guangzhou 1985 in a Dutchman’s Lens

The "Guangzhou City Memory 1985" photography exhibition is not divided into chapters. All the photos are connected in a linear display, surrounding all exhibition areas, achieving a continuous time axis, just like a documentary unfolding.

Aug 1-Oct 1: WHYIN House: Housing & Furniture Exhibition

Taking Heidegger's "Building Thinking Home" as the inspiration source of this theme, injecting into the century-old building of Yongqingfang, starting from seven mood scenarios, weaving an eternal place of habitation, returning to the soul among the bustling traffic and traffic poetic state.

Aug 11-Sep 15: Miffy and Friends Tour in GBA

The world's first Miffy-themed interactive exhibition.

Under the 6-meter-high giant Miffy revolving lantern, enjoy the moonlight and travel around the Greater Bay Area.

Aug 12-Sep 18: Polyphonic Writing Exhibition

Polyphonic Writing: The Group Exhibition of Yang Shu, Qi Lan, Tu Hongtao and Li Qing.

In the form of scattered dialogues of "polyphonic writing," this exhibition presents four artists' paintings and writings that are independent and full of dialogue between self and others in the exploration of contemporary painting language.

Aug 12-Oct 30: Metaverse Art Show

A metaverse art show!

Aug 19-Nov 27: Exhibition of Paintings and Calligraphy From the Song and Yuan Dynasties

This is the first special exhibition held by Guangdong cultural institutions focusing on paintings and calligraphy in the Song and Yuan dynasties, with Guangdong Museum's collection Cloud Dragon as the highlight.

Aug 20-Sep 11: Porcelain Exhibition: Qingzhou Chongshan

Porcelain Exhibition: Qingzhou Chongshan

Aug 20-Sep 20: IMAI Michi: The Crystal

Tiger On The Tree invites IMAI Michi, a Japanese glass artist, to open the The Crystal exhibition on August 20, presenting more than 100 pieces of her handmade utensils in a simple and elegant white space.

Aug 20-Sep 20: The Metamorphoses of Nature

In the structure of the exhibition, the axes of time and material media will be abstracted to form a space-time dynamic line. The exhibition will present the rich texture of contemporary art through five groups of artists using different media.



Aug 20-Sep 20: Daydream Theater

In this exhibition, The Color Monster and Lady Daydream keep each other company and meet to find places suitable for people's spiritual rest.

Aug 20-Sep 20: Independence, Wild And Freedom

Centering on the core theme of "independence, wild and freedom", with three cups and a record player as the carrier, a field about the spiritual soil of Jingdezhen is presented through three major sections -- group images of artists, interactive discussion area and exhibition area of works.

Sep 1-15: Gives Art Exhibition & Auction

Ms. Piazza Tang is a graduate from the New York Fashion Institute of Technology, specializing in textile and surface design. She currently paints with oil, acrylic, gouache, and watercolor. Her painting style is best described as East meets West, a combination of realism, expressionism and freestyle.

Sep 1-21: Bags: Inside Out

More than 240 handbag exhibits, from the sixteenth century to the present, spanning different regional cultures of the world, exploring the iconic fashion accessory of handbags from an unprecedented comprehensive perspective, and experiencing a unique opportunity to experience international museum exhibitions up close.

Sep 3-24: Vinyl Fantasy

Aiming to "break the routine of traditional department stores and bring continuous surprises to customers, from products to services to life style guidance", HI Department Store opened its first store in Guangzhou in October 2012. An unprecedented mix-and-match form, HI BOOKS, HI CAFE, HI TOUCH, HI STAGE, HI CLASS.

Sep 4-Oct 30: Long Spines-Ding Yong Solo Exhibition

Long Spines, based on Ding Yong's experience in many expeditions around the tropics before the epidemic, as well as new works created in the past two years.

Sep 2-11: Stay Positive

The exhibition features a series of paintings by Russian artist Di Reber, who hides behind bright colors and bold lines his discussion of mental health, moral character and human emotions.

Sep 2-12: The Plan Of Capture The Supermoon

Beginning on September 2, a giant moon display will launch on the outdoor garden platform on the 4th floor of OneLink Walk. In addition to the photo area, there is also a DIY area for lanterns and an open-air cinema will also pop-up on September 11 and 12.

Sep 3-Oct 9: The Microcosmic External

D-Lab Contemporary 2022 : Sun Jiaxing's solo Exhibition

Sep 8: Amber Education x Oxbridge Futuers

14:00-14:30 Part 1 Guest Check-in

14:30-15:15 Part 2 Sharing Advantages of Studying Abroad at Younger Age in Britain

15:15-16:00 Part 3 Undergraduate Study in Britain and Australia

Sep 8: Sound Between

Sound Between, 8pm till late.

RMB80 early bird, RMB100 on the door.

Sep 9: BSG Group: 9 Anniversary Concert





BSG Group: 9 Anniversary Concert

10.30pm till late.

Sep 9: KAWA: Moonlight Ball Live Show

With a international perspective, KAWA brings Yunnan reggae music to you this Mid-Autumn Festival.

The Kawa band, which is composed of powerful musicians, have won unanimous praise in the industry in a short time. They were established in 2015 and have been at the hall level since their establishment two years ago.



8.30pm till late.

Sep 9: Reggae

Saturn special live reggae performance.

9.30pm till late.

Sep 9-12: Cheers! Autumn Coffee Festival

Cheers! Autumn Coffee Festival

11am-10pm.

Sep 10: Ma Haiping Road Show

Prismatic Force Live

Purple Key

Reedle S&M Senonix

Tribes

Sep 10: Les Marées

Les Marées (tides):a natural landscape caused by the moon.

"The rise of the tide also us to follow the rise and fall of the moon," which is scientifically explained by the periodic tides that occur at sea level whenever there is a cloudy or sunny day, due to the gravitational force between celestial bodies. It occurs as the moon pulls on the earth once and for all.

Sep 10: Patch in Market

This Mid-Autumn Festival, we invite you to join the second year Patch in Market. With a rooftop sunset cinema, more traditional Mid-Autumn Festival activities are waiting for you.

See a listing for Weilaishe

Sep 10: Moonsoul

Saturn Special Performance.

9.30pm till late.

Sep 10-12: Lingnan Style Tour

During the Mid-Autumn Festival, the water, fish lantern dances will be staged on the Yongqingfang Riverside and in the block.

Sep 11: Maple Jazz Band Live Show

MAPLE JAZZ BAND was established in Xinghai Conservatory of Music in 2007, with traditional jazz as the core, dedicated to the exploration and research of authentic jazz, and constantly integrates a variety of modern jazz styles such as: Modern, Fusion, Funk, Soul, Latin, etc. for cross-border and fusion.

9-11.30pm

Sep 11: Titanic-Hollywood Romantic Movies Theme Concert

On September 11 the New Age Chamber Orchestra will present the concert at the Chamber Hall of Xinghai Concert Hall, the best love songs from Hollywood movies.

3.30-8pm



Every Mon: Morgan's Pizza and Pasta Night

50% off all pizzas and pastas!

Every Monday from 5pm to 10pm.



*Need to order at least one thing full price to enjoy this offer. Offer doesn't apply to build your own pizza.



Every Mon: RMB68 Burger & Beer

All day Monday.

All burgers are 100% USA rib-eye beef with secret sauce and homemade brioche buns (includes fries, tiger beer or a soft drink)

*This special is for dine-in only.

*Special offer not vaild during trade fair and holidays.

Every Mon: Wing Night



Wing night (regular and boneless) 50% off with purchase of a drink.

Specials for dine-in only.



Every Mon and Tues: Paulaner Happy Hour Buy One Get One Free



Enjoy buy one get one free at Paulaner on Monday and Tuesday during happy hour!

Every Tues: EXIT 出口

Chinese media and art exhibition.



Every Thurs: Hooley's Pasta Night

Free glass of house wine at Hooley's!

5-8pm

Every Thurs: Wine Thursday

RMB188 for selected wines. Every Thursday at 4pm

Every Fri: Fish and Chips at Hooley's

25% off fish chips every Friday with purchase of a drink

Specials for dine-in only.



Every Sat: Pie and Pint



Pie and a pint for RMB88 every saturday.

Substitute a pint for a glass of house wine of soft drink.

Every Sat and Sun: Charlie's Seasonal Brunch

Charlie's Seasonal Brunch: Free flow for two hours on aperol spritz and prosecco

RMB288 per person, including one brunch dish (not including fish and meat)

Saturday and Sunday: 12-4pm

Every Sun: RMB35 Aperol Spritz

RMB35 Aperol Spritz

3PM-close



Every Sunday.

Every Sun: Share Sunday



20% of all share platters every Sunday with purchase of a drink.

Specials for dine-in only.



Every Sun: TR3 Sunday Chill

Every Sunday different DJ's show their skills. Disco, Funk, HipHop, Reggae, Dub or Techno

Your hangover will vanish with their Bloody Mary deal, a refreshing Hugo Spritz or just that sweet orangy regular Spritz!

Try a big breakfast for all day brunch or Share some of our platters with your friends.

Chill in the green front yard, outdoor patio or in the lounge... There is a place for everybody in TR!

Mon-Fri: Bandidos Happy Hour



Bandidos Mexican Cantina happy hour from Monday to Friday, 4-8pm!

RMB25 drinks: Corona, Margaritas, Asahi Dry, House Wine

RMB45 drinks: Double, Margaritas, Skinny, On the Rocks, Frozen

Mon-Fri: Social & Co Happy Hour

Enjoy happy hour at Social & Co from Monday to Friday, 4-7pm!

RMB22: Asahi

RMB35: Elderflower Cider, Mars Field Trip IPA, Aperol Spritiz, Ned Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir

Everyday: GOAT Happy Hour







Enjoy GOAT's daily happy hour, from 4-8pm

RMB25 drinks: Tiger Beer, House Mixers, House Wines

RMB35 drinks: Heineken, ET Brewery British Ale, Elderflower Cider

Everyday: Hooley's Happy Hour



Hooley's happy hour is from 4-8pm everyday!



Feel free to drink beers, house white wine, house red wine, sparkling wine and mixed drinks.

Free snacks are provided!

Everyday: Mellow Pub Happy Hour

Buy one get one at Mellow Pub Happy Hour!

12-8pm

See a listing for Mellow Pub

Everyday: Morgan's Happy Hour

Happy hour at Morgan's is from 4-7.30pm, seven days a week!

Entertain yourselves with beers, wines, cocktails and spirits!



Everyday: Happy Hour at Triple Rooster

With a selection of over 90 different gins, TR3 is a perfect moment to try out a special gin from around the world.

Buy one get one free!



Everyday: Happy Hour at 13 Factories

Buy one get one free at 13 Factories!

3-7pm

