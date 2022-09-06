Shenzhen COVID Numbers Fall by Almost 50% in One Day

Guangdong province reported 58 cases of COVID-19 this morning, Tuesday, September 6.

Cases were found in the following cities:

36 in Shenzhen

10 in Jiangmen

8 in Guangzhou

4 in Huizhou

Shenzhen

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 fell drastically in Shenzhen yesterday, from 71 on September 4 to 36 on September 5.

Twenty-seven of the cases were symptomatic and nine were asymptomatic.

Among them, 28 of the COVID-19 infections were found in isolation, one case was found in key personnel screening of closed-loop management, three cases in the non-closed-loop control, two cases in active consultation and two cases were found in community screening.

More than half (23) of the infected patients were in Futian district, seven in Longhua district, three in Luohu district, two in Longgang district and one in Yantian district.

Yesterday, Shenzhen health authorities announced that subdistricts and communities will have lockdown restrictions eased after they report three consecutive days without an infection.

For more information on lockdown measures, check out the ‘Shenzhen’ section of the article below.

Guangzhou

In total there were eight infections in Guangzhou, three of which were asymptomatic and the remaining five were symptomatic.

One of the new eight infections was a patient who was previously diagnosed as asymptomatic but had her status updated during observation.

Three of the infections reside in Panyu district’s Dashi Street, one on Haizhu district’s Xin Xiang Road, another on Jiangnan Middle Avenue and the third and final one in Shayuan subdistrict. Two cases were found on Tianhe district’s Zhuji Street.

As of press time there are no restrictions in place in Guangzhou outside of affected areas.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]