1 New COVID Case, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor to Hit This Evening

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, September 4.

Do not fret, the case tested positive during central quarantine.

Super typhoon Hinnamnor set to soak us...

So enjoy the rest of your (wet?) weekend – as super typhoon Hinnamnor is now due to commence his soaking at around sundown this evening.

The storm entered the East China Sea last night, with winds of over 160 kilometers per hour, and is set to pass off the coast of Shanghai from tonight through tomorrow morning.

Keep track of super typhoon Hinnamnor by clicking the link below:



READ MORE: How to Track Typhoons Hitting China on WeChat and Web

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau has sounded a blue typhoon alert, which – in true Shanghai typhoon tradition – is the lowest level in the four-color weather warning system.

Still, expect showers with lightning, "force-increasing" winds and cooler temperatures in the mid-20s.

READ MORE: Super Typhoon Hinnamnor Set to Soak Shanghai This Weekend

6 Shenzhen districts in lockdown...

The Shenzhen districts of Longhua, Luohu, Futian, Longgang, Nanshan and Bao'an districts are now all "closed and controlled."

This means residents are unable to leave the community in which they live, and all public transport has been halted. For now, at least, residents are able to leave their apartments.

During the period of risk control, supermarkets, pharmacies and catering can be partially operated according to regulations (think waimai).

Two rounds of nucleic acid testing are being carried out on all residents in the city over the weekend.

Shenzhen reported 87 COVID-19 cases yesterday, Saturday, September 3 – 80 were already in isolation, one in key personnel screening, one through active consultation and five in community screening.

Fifty-four of the cases were symptomatic and 33 were asymptomatic.

8 new COVID cases in Guangzhou...

Guangzhou reported a total of eight new COVID-19 cases yesterday, Saturday, September 3. Five of the cases were symptomatic and three were asymptomatic.

Images have been circulating on social media of the fences starting to go up around Guangzhou.

The barricades go up in Guangzhou. Image via WeChat.

Elsewhere in Guangdong...

Jiangmen reported four cases, while Dongguan and Jieyang both announced two each.



We're saying it daily now – avoid all travel to Guangdong if you can.



In other COVID news...



With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

READ MORE: Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:



[Cover Image via Flickr]