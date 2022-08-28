  1. home
8 New COVID Cases, Another Flight Cancelled

By Ned Kelly, August 28, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 8 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, August 28.

Of the 8 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 8 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

That can be considered good news after two community cases were reported on Thursday and Friday.

Another flight cancelled...

The Civil Aviation Administration of China has announced the suspension of another international flight to Shanghai, starting tomorrow, Monday, August 29.

Air China Flight CA930 from Tokyo to Shanghai will be put on hold a week after 10 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on a flight on August 11. That accounted for over 4% of the total number of passengers on board.

Earlier this month, the CAAC relaxed its flight suspension rules.

Here's how it worked previously:

  • Passengers testing positive reaches 5 – two week suspension

  • Passengers testing positive reaches 10 – four week suspension

Here's how it works now:

  • Passengers testing positive reaches 5 or 4% of total number of passengers – one week suspension

  • Passengers testing positive reaches 8% of total number of passengers – two week suspension

The adjustments aim to "balance COVID-19 prevention and economic and social development, as well as promote cross-border exchanges and cooperation," according to the CAAC.

Direct flights between UK and China also resumed this month, following negotiations between the UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) and the CAAC:

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

