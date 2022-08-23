20 Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou

Aug 26: Guangzhou Guerrilla 1st Anniversary
Guangzhou Guerrilla 1st Anniversary at Yistclub.
9pm-late
Ten underground members with different brands gather in Guangzhou. Experience an unrepeatable party night.
See a listing for Yistclub
Aug 26: 80's & 90's Music with DJ Adrian
Dress to impress and have fun!
See a listing for ILford
Aug 26: Social Events Ladies Night Out
Make friends in Guangzhou with our social event this month. We welcome all Women of Canton to join us for wine and snacks at the Conrad Hotel.
RMB200, 7-9pm
See a listing for Conrad Hotel
Aug 27: Fashion Animal Pool Party
Enjoy the pool party
For more information, click the link.
See a listing for Vaperse Hotel Guangzhou
Aug 27: Sadkid Acoustic
This time, Sadkids Club plan to take the guitar for an unplugged performance.
See a listing for Nugget
Aug 27: African Drum Night
Get your vibe at African Drum Night
See a listing for Yistclub
Aug 27: DJ B2B Vol.7
Back to back electronic music from 10.30pm until late.
See a listing for Club Between
Aug 27: Swing Era Dance Party
Swing is a dance with Jazz Music that was popular in the 1930s-1950s.
8-9pm Swing Dance Lesson
9pm-late Social Dance
Vintage Bar Tianqi, Jiaochang East Road No.15, Yuexiu District
Aug 28: Stand-up Comedy Spotlight
This isn’t your average comedy show. Kent will be bringing not only his jokes but also his skills as a musician to the stage; a blend of hilarious talent for the evening. You definitely don’t want to miss out!
See a listing for Hooley's
31: Chinese Embroidery DIY Event
Dear international friends of Guangzhou, this is Francis from GICC (Guangzhou Int'l Cooperation Center).
In order to let our international friends learn more about Chinese culture, we GICC warmly welcome you to discover the splendid Chinese art of embroidery, of which Chaozhou embroidery is a notable example that originated in Tang Dynasty (618－907 AD), and that we will experience by DIY!
Since the seats are limited to 10, please do not hesitate to scan the QR code and register! ￼
P.S. You'll be able to bring your DIY work back home ￼
Chaozhou Embroidery Museum, Beijing Rd, Yuexiu District
Sep 1-15: Gives Art Exhibition and Auction
The artworks include Memory Of Lingnan, Owl Love You Forever, A Quiet Day In Spring, the Scenic Lotus Pond, and Rainy Day In San Francisco.
See a listing for Guangzhou Oriental Museum
Jun 18-Sep 20: Unadual Treated Exhibition
The exhibition contains glass art creations by Mr. Wang Chaohong, research and extension of ancient Chinese glass production technology in cooperation with Guangzhou Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology and student work.
See a listing for Nature & Harmony Art Museum
Jul 15-Sep 4: Gazing of Tranquility Sculpture Exhibition
Gazing of Tranquility Italian Sculpture Exhibition at Guangdong Museum of Art.
Sculptures created by Aron Demetz, Bruno Walpoth, Walter Moroden and Willy Verginer are exhibited.
See a listing for Guangdong Museum of Art
Jul 26-Oct 27: Guangzhou 1985 in a Dutchman’s Lens
The "Guangzhou City Memory 1985" photography exhibition is not divided into chapters. All the photos are connected in a linear display, surrounding all exhibition areas, achieving a continuous time axis, just like a documentary unfolding.
See a listing for Art23 Contemporary Art Gallery
Everyday: Mellow Pub Happy Hour
Buy one get one at Mellow Pub Happy Hour!
12-8pm
RMB25 each or RMB100 for six bottles!
See a listing for Mellow Pub
Every Monday: Mario Kart Championship
Welcome to Nugget's weekly Mario Kart championship!
Starts at 8pm and players of all abilities are welcome, with free cocktails for the winners!
See a listing for Nugget
Every Monday: Mellow Burger & Beer
Only RMB68 for burgers and beer on Mondays at Mellow!
See a listing for Mellow Pub
Every Wednesday: 50% Off Margaritas
50% off frozen and regular margaritas all night long. Seven different flavors.
See a listing for MiCasa Mexican Restaurant
Every Wednesday: Get Smashed
A pint or house wine and a smash burger for RMB88. Six shots of fireball or tequila for RMB100.
Specials for dine-in only.
See a listing for Hooley's
Every Thursday: Pasta Night at Hooley's
FREE glass house wine with any pasta, or a bottle with 2 pastas. Specials for dine-in only.
See a listing for Hooley's
0 User Comments