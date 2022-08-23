  1. home
20 Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, August 23, 2022

Aug 26: Guangzhou Guerrilla 1st Anniversary

21.jpeg

Guangzhou Guerrilla 1st Anniversary at Yistclub. 

9pm-late

Ten underground members with different brands gather in Guangzhou. Experience an unrepeatable party night.

See a listing for Yistclub

Aug 26: 80's & 90's Music with DJ Adrian

640-13.png

Dress to impress and have fun!

See a listing for ILford

Aug 26: Social Events Ladies Night Out

WechatIMGb39d39973b76dd8e4029802aac3e769e.jpeg

Make friends in Guangzhou with our social event this month. We welcome all Women of Canton to join us for wine and snacks at the Conrad Hotel. 

RMB200, 7-9pm

See a listing for Conrad Hotel

Aug 27: Fashion Animal Pool Party

2022-08-24-00.04.46.jpg

Enjoy the pool party

For more information, click the link.

See a listing for Vaperse Hotel Guangzhou

Aug 27: Sadkid Acoustic

131.jpeg

This time, Sadkids Club plan to take the guitar for an unplugged performance. 

See a listing for Nugget

Aug 27: African Drum Night


WechatIMG939.jpeg

Get your vibe at African Drum Night

See a listing for Yistclub

Aug 27: DJ B2B Vol.7

WechatIMG980.jpeg

Back to back electronic music from 10.30pm until late.

See a listing for Club Between

Aug 27: Swing Era Dance Party

WechatIMG9ad12f950724df676670aaea74f58b51.jpeg

Swing is a dance with Jazz Music that was popular in the 1930s-1950s. 

8-9pm Swing Dance Lesson

9pm-late Social Dance

Vintage Bar Tianqi, Jiaochang East Road No.15, Yuexiu District

Aug 28: Stand-up Comedy Spotlight

18.jpeg

This isn’t your average comedy show. Kent will be bringing not only his jokes but also his skills as a musician to the stage; a blend of hilarious talent for the evening. You definitely don’t want to miss out!

See a listing for Hooley's

31: Chinese Embroidery DIY Event

WechatIMGb3ec32e42e73e6c8cce2ae897f9dc900.jpeg

Dear international friends of Guangzhou, this is Francis from GICC (Guangzhou Int'l Cooperation Center).

In order to let our international friends learn more about Chinese culture,  we GICC warmly welcome you to discover the splendid Chinese art of embroidery, of which Chaozhou embroidery is a notable example that originated in Tang Dynasty (618－907 AD), and that we will experience by DIY!

Since the seats are limited to 10, please do not hesitate to scan the QR code and register!  ￼

P.S. You'll be able to bring your DIY work back home ￼

Chaozhou Embroidery Museum, Beijing Rd, Yuexiu District

Sep 1-15: Gives Art Exhibition and Auction

WechatIMG1655.jpeg

The artworks include Memory Of Lingnan, Owl Love You Forever, A Quiet Day In Spring, the Scenic Lotus Pond, and Rainy Day In San Francisco. 

See a listing for Guangzhou Oriental Museum


Jun 18-Sep 20: Unadual Treated Exhibition

640.png

The exhibition contains glass art creations by Mr. Wang Chaohong, research and extension of ancient Chinese glass production technology in cooperation with Guangzhou Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology and student work.

See a listing for Nature & Harmony Art Museum

Jul 15-Sep 4: Gazing of Tranquility Sculpture Exhibition

640-3.jpeg

Gazing of Tranquility Italian Sculpture Exhibition at Guangdong Museum of Art.

Sculptures created by Aron Demetz, Bruno Walpoth, Walter Moroden and Willy Verginer are exhibited.

See a listing for Guangdong Museum of Art

Jul 26-Oct 27: Guangzhou 1985 in a Dutchman’s Lens

WechatIMG586.jpeg

The "Guangzhou City Memory 1985" photography exhibition is not divided into chapters. All the photos are connected in a linear display, surrounding all exhibition areas, achieving a continuous time axis, just like a documentary unfolding. 

See a listing for Art23 Contemporary Art Gallery

Everyday: Mellow Pub Happy Hour

Buy one get one at Mellow Pub Happy Hour!

12-8pm

WechatIMGa8837158a0ffc7d75c47ae42c2b251ff.jpg

RMB25 each or RMB100 for six bottles!

See a listing for Mellow Pub

Every Monday: Mario Kart Championship

14.jpeg

Welcome to Nugget's weekly Mario Kart championship! 

Starts at 8pm and players of all abilities are welcome, with free cocktails for the winners! 

See a listing for Nugget

Every Monday: Mellow Burger & Beer 

WechatIMG0ac096de362689a83f13107865814ec7.jpeg

Only RMB68 for burgers and beer on Mondays at Mellow!

See a listing for Mellow Pub

Every Wednesday: 50% Off Margaritas

Every-Wednesday-get-your-Margaritas-for-50-OFF-.jpeg

50% off frozen and regular margaritas all night long. Seven different flavors.

See a listing for MiCasa Mexican Restaurant


Every Wednesday: Get Smashed


WechatIMG151.jpeg

A pint or house wine and a smash burger for RMB88. Six shots of fireball or tequila for RMB100.

Specials for dine-in only.

See a listing for Hooley's

Every Thursday: Pasta Night at Hooley's

WechatIMG267.jpeg

FREE glass house wine with any pasta, or a bottle with 2 pastas. Specials for dine-in only.

See a listing for Hooley's

