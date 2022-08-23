20 Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou

Aug 26: Guangzhou Guerrilla 1st Anniversary

Guangzhou Guerrilla 1st Anniversary at Yistclub.

9pm-late

Ten underground members with different brands gather in Guangzhou. Experience an unrepeatable party night.



Aug 26: 80's & 90's Music with DJ Adrian

Dress to impress and have fun!

Aug 26: Social Events Ladies Night Out

Make friends in Guangzhou with our social event this month. We welcome all Women of Canton to join us for wine and snacks at the Conrad Hotel.

RMB200, 7-9pm

Aug 27: Fashion Animal Pool Party

Enjoy the pool party

For more information, click the link.

Aug 27: Sadkid Acoustic

This time, Sadkids Club plan to take the guitar for an unplugged performance.

Aug 27: African Drum Night





Get your vibe at African Drum Night

Aug 27: DJ B2B Vol.7

Back to back electronic music from 10.30pm until late.



Aug 27: Swing Era Dance Party

Swing is a dance with Jazz Music that was popular in the 1930s-1950s.

8-9pm Swing Dance Lesson

9pm-late Social Dance

Vintage Bar Tianqi, Jiaochang East Road No.15, Yuexiu District



Aug 28: Stand-up Comedy Spotlight

This isn’t your average comedy show. Kent will be bringing not only his jokes but also his skills as a musician to the stage; a blend of hilarious talent for the evening. You definitely don’t want to miss out!

31: Chinese Embroidery DIY Event



Dear international friends of Guangzhou, this is Francis from GICC (Guangzhou Int'l Cooperation Center).

In order to let our international friends learn more about Chinese culture, we GICC warmly welcome you to discover the splendid Chinese art of embroidery, of which Chaozhou embroidery is a notable example that originated in Tang Dynasty (618－907 AD), and that we will experience by DIY!

Since the seats are limited to 10, please do not hesitate to scan the QR code and register! ￼

P.S. You'll be able to bring your DIY work back home ￼

Chaozhou Embroidery Museum, Beijing Rd, Yuexiu District



Sep 1-15: Gives Art Exhibition and Auction

The artworks include Memory Of Lingnan, Owl Love You Forever, A Quiet Day In Spring, the Scenic Lotus Pond, and Rainy Day In San Francisco.

Jun 18-Sep 20: Unadual Treated Exhibition

The exhibition contains glass art creations by Mr. Wang Chaohong, research and extension of ancient Chinese glass production technology in cooperation with Guangzhou Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology and student work.

Jul 15-Sep 4: Gazing of Tranquility Sculpture Exhibition

Gazing of Tranquility Italian Sculpture Exhibition at Guangdong Museum of Art.

Sculptures created by Aron Demetz, Bruno Walpoth, Walter Moroden and Willy Verginer are exhibited.



Jul 26-Oct 27: Guangzhou 1985 in a Dutchman’s Lens

The "Guangzhou City Memory 1985" photography exhibition is not divided into chapters. All the photos are connected in a linear display, surrounding all exhibition areas, achieving a continuous time axis, just like a documentary unfolding.

Everyday: Mellow Pub Happy Hour

Buy one get one at Mellow Pub Happy Hour!

12-8pm

RMB25 each or RMB100 for six bottles!

Every Monday: Mario Kart Championship



Welcome to Nugget's weekly Mario Kart championship!

Starts at 8pm and players of all abilities are welcome, with free cocktails for the winners!

Every Monday: Mellow Burger & Beer



Only RMB68 for burgers and beer on Mondays at Mellow!

Every Wednesday: 50% Off Margaritas

50% off frozen and regular margaritas all night long. Seven different flavors.

Every Wednesday: Get Smashed





A pint or house wine and a smash burger for RMB88. Six shots of fireball or tequila for RMB100.

Specials for dine-in only.

Every Thursday: Pasta Night at Hooley's

FREE glass house wine with any pasta, or a bottle with 2 pastas. Specials for dine-in only.

