Crowdfunding to Help Chef Abel

Some sad news coming out of the F&B community; Chef Abel – who will be a familiar and friendly face to many – suffered a brain hemorrhage last week. He went through a 10-hour surgery and is now at ICU in a hospital in Shenzhen.

His mom and brother are trying to get to China as fast as they can to be with him, and money is being raised to sponsor their flights from Peru and any post-surgery medical expenses of Abel (most of the surgery cost is covered by insurance, thankfully).

All donations are welcome, whatever their size!