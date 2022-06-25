  1. home
  2. Articles

This Day in History: China Signs the UN Charter

By Anna Priymak, June 25, 2022

0 0

On June 26, 1945, leader of the Republic of China Chiang Kai-shek became the first of 50 national representatives to sign the UN charter at a UN Conference on International Organization in San Francisco.

After the horrendous events of WWII, a decision was made by 51 countries* to establish an organization committed to maintaining international peace and security and improving living standards and human rights: the United Nations.

China was among those who were part of the agreement, and is now part of the 'Big Five,' having a permanent seat on the UN Security Council – along with the UK, France, Russia and the US.

The charter was made with the help of China, and they were granted the honor of being the first to sign it due to the recognition of their long-standing fight against aggression.

The charter went into effect on October 24, 1945, and United Nations was officially established.

But it doesn’t end there; when it comes to China’s status in the UN, there were some bumps along the way.

After the Communist victory in the Chinese Civil War, and the establishment of the People's Republic of China in October 1949, Chiang Kai-shek's Republic of China regime – which had retreated to the island of Taiwan – took over the seat of China due to the decision made by the US to block the membership of the People's Republic of China.

However, 22 years later on October 25, 1971, Albania's motion to recognize the People's Republic of China as the sole legal China was passed as General Assembly Resolution 2758.

On November 15, 1971, Beijing’s representatives took their seats in the General Assembly; a week later, China restored its status as a permanent member in the Security Council (AKA that 'Big Five' mentioned above).

The Republic of China, on the other hand, entered a new uncertain state of existence – in which it remains today.

*Poland was not represented at the Conference, but signed the charter later and became one of the UN's original 51 Member States.

For more This Day in History stories, click here.

[Cover image via Wiki]

This Day in History

more news

This Day in History: The Charging Bull on the Bund

This Day in History: The Charging Bull on the Bund

Arturo Di Modica's "redder, younger and stronger" Wall Street Bull.

This Day in History: Train Robbing Bandits & the Lincheng Outrage

This Day in History: Train Robbing Bandits & the Lincheng Outrage

The capture of famed foreigners and journalists made this a major international event in China's history.

This Day in History: Nixon Signs Shanghai Communique

This Day in History: Nixon Signs Shanghai Communique

On February 27, 1972, President Richard Nixon and Premier Zhou Enlai signed the Shanghai Communique, a document that has remained the basis for Sino-American relations ever since.

This Day in History: Pearl S. Buck's 'The Good Earth' Published

Hailed in the West as the most important book about China since ‘The Travels of Marco Polo’.

This Day in History: Ernest Hemingway's 1941 Trip to China

The Old Man and the ROC: When the Dean of American Literature came to China.

This Day in History: Deng Xiaoping's Historic Visit to the US

This was the first time that a top Chinese leader visited America since the founding of the PRC in 1949.

This Day in History: Wellington Koo, the Dapper Diplomat

The first and only Chinese head of state to use a Western name.

This Week in History: Pamela Werner Murdered in Old Peking

An undercover sex cult, heroin addicts and disappearing brothels; the truth behind the crime can now be told.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

WATCH: Tornado Wreaks Havoc in Guangzhou

This School Has Already Secured 100% Teaching Staff for Next Year

China Develops Device to 'Read Mind' of Men Watching Porn

Chinese Man Behind Racist African Videos Arrested

5 Post Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: China Signs the UN Charter

This Day in History: China Signs the UN Charter

Zero Cases Reported for 1st Time Since Outbreak Began!

Zero Cases Reported for 1st Time Since Outbreak Began!

Sober Company Becomes 1st Big F&B Casualty of Shanghai Lockdown

Sober Company Becomes 1st Big F&B Casualty of Shanghai Lockdown

Did Wind Blow COVID from North Korea to China?

Did Wind Blow COVID from North Korea to China?

2 Dead After Test Car Drives Through 3rd Floor Window in Shanghai

2 Dead After Test Car Drives Through 3rd Floor Window in Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives