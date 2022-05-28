The ZUK Bar at The Sukhothai Shanghai Opens New Garden Terrace

Located in the beating heart of Jing’an district, The ZUK Bar brings a taste of nature and an exciting update in Shanghai’s dynamic neighbourhood. Following the launch of a new garden terrace filled with lush greenery, along with an expanded beverage menu and an appetising food selection, The ZUK Bar is poised to become a quintessential spot for innovative cocktails, drinks, and light Mediterranean-style bites. The stylish spot at The Sukhothai Shanghai is a bistro by day, with a vibrant energy that blends into a convivial bar as night falls.



Expanding The ZUK Bar’s seating to around 96 guests, the spacious and verdant new outdoor terrace is accessible from street level, an extension of the indoor space defined by white and green leaf-patterned wall tiles as well as custom-made white and walnut-coloured furnishings. The refined outdoor terrace is complete with lush plants and comfortable settees – a perfect backdrop for a tête-à-tête over masterfully-mixed cocktails, or a delightful afternoon gathering stretching into a lively evening. With views of the leafy Weihai Road, the exotic bamboo screens create an oasis for guests to enjoy all kinds of bespoke creations amidst the fast-paced business district.



The thoughtfully-assembled drink menu blends exquisite mixology with a touch of playfulness to offer a captivating multi-sensory experience. Originally from Budapest, Hungary, Bar and Beverage Manager Attila Balint is known for his expertise and aestheticism. Tapping into the magic of number six, Balint’s signature cocktails are the perfect concoction of creativity, ingredients and techniques – The Sixth Sense, MI6 and Hexagon introduce fresh fruitiness for a tangy taste, while Six Dynasties and Sixpack highlight a sweet floral notes. Infused with chai and coffee, Carbon carries a dessert-like bitterness for a unique experience. Cocktail connoisseurs will also be impressed by the Reimagined Classic collection with Balint’s witty “tea twist”, embark on a virtual journey of nature with Jasmine Flower Fields and Himalayan Foothills. An eclectic selection of non-alcohol-based concoctions, including June, Dice and The Perfect Number, is also made available for guests who would like a taste of the bar’s new creations, without the liquor.



In addition to its dynamic cocktail offerings, The ZUK Bar’s now extensive drink menu also features a gin collection with 46 different varieties from the world’s top gin brands, along with other spirits such as agave, apero, rum, cognac, brandy, vodka, beer, and a selection of over 60 whisky from around the world.

The bar’s delectable cocktails, mocktails, spirits and wine are matched with an array of bar bites, ranging from classic cold cuts and cheese to the popular ‘torta della nonna’ mascarpone ice cream. Grounded by its first-class hospitality, the ZUK Bar’s dynamic menu features a mixture of tempting staples and delicious desserts. Enjoy a luxurious tasting experience with signature dishes including wagyu beef tartare, seabass carpaccio puntarelle, roasted bone in short ribs, garlic prawns, and napolitan rice salad.



“We are delighted to offer an exciting new chapter for The ZUK Bar, allowing us to welcome more guests, both day and night,” says Thomas Schmitt-Glaeser, General Manager of The Sukhothai Shanghai. “In keeping with the hotel’s positioning as “A Place Apart”, the outdoor garden terrace creates a much-needed green sanctuary within the city.”



Opening every day from noon to midnight, The ZUK Bar welcomes guests with fresh and natural ingredients enhanced by sophisticated cooking techniques.



The Sukhothai Shanghai

Located in the shopping and tourist hotspot of West Nanjing Road and Shimen Yi Road, The Sukhothai Shanghai is a contemporary lifestyle hotel that forms an integral part of the HKRI Taikoo Hui mixed-use complex, which also includes Grade-A office towers and a premium shopping mall. A member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, the hotel is an inspired work of design by the internationally acclaimed Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, featuring 170 well-appointed guest rooms and 31 suites ranging from 44 to 172 square metres, event space up to 450 square metres, five inspiring lifestyle dining venues, a state-of-the-art fitness studio complete with a 25-metre heated indoor pool, and The Retreat spa specialising in revitalising wellness programmes. Upholding our goal to deliver experiential hospitality, The Sukhothai Shanghai strives to offer personable services and unforgettable experiences to guests visiting the bustling metropolis.

