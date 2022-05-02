Care Home Investigated After Senior Put Into Body Bag Alive

A senior home in Shanghai's Putuo District is under investigation after transferring an elderly citizen who was still alive to a funeral parlor, reports Shine.

The man had already been placed inside a body bag when an employee of the funeral parlor discovered him moving. They opened the bag and found the senior was still alive and breathing.

The man has been transferred to hospital and is in stable condition, according to the Putuo District Civil Affairs Bureau.

Xinchangzheng Senior Home is now under investigation.