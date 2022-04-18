WATCH: Barber Cuts Hair Through Railings During Lockdown

Where some see obstacles, others see opportunity.

One entrepreneurial 'barber' (read: some bloke with a set of clippers) has been caught on camera offering his services though compound railings during the current lockdown.

It seems a popular service too, with what looks like a line forming; one would-be patron even offers the coiffeur some tips of the trade as he stands alongside the 'customer.'

And, while not as comfortable as the leather chair barbershop experience, at least it's not as extreme as surgery...

Watch the curious scenario play out below.

[Cover image via Wiki]

