WATCH: Barber Cuts Hair Through Railings During Lockdown

By Ned Kelly, April 18, 2022

Where some see obstacles, others see opportunity.

One entrepreneurial 'barber' (read: some bloke with a set of clippers) has been caught on camera offering his services though compound railings during the current lockdown.

It seems a popular service too, with what looks like a line forming; one would-be patron even offers the coiffeur some tips of the trade as he stands alongside the 'customer.'

And, while not as comfortable as the leather chair barbershop experience, at least it's not as extreme as surgery...

READ MORE: Shanghai Woman Has Surgery Through Gate Due to Lockdown

Watch the curious scenario play out below.

[Cover image via Wiki]

Shanghai Lockdown Hairdresser

Shanghai Reports Lowest COVID-19 Cases in 10 Days

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

My Story: A COVID-19 Case Sent to a Shanghai Makeshift Hospital

A personal account of testing positive in a 'zero-COVID' policy city.

Shanghai Reports 24,820 COVID-19 Cases, 722 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

