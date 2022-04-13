Shanghai Reports 26,330 COVID-19 Cases, a New Record High

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1,189 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 25,141 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, April 13.

That makes a total of 26,330 cases reported in Shanghai, a record high. The number is 2,988 more than the 23,342 reported yesterday, and 243 more than the 26,087 reported on Monday, the previous record high.

Of the 1,189 local cases reported today, 867 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; 23 were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; while 299 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city by now).



Of the 25,141 asymptomatic cases, 24,500 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 641 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 940 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 582 more than the 358 reported yesterday, but 424 less than the record high of 1,364 reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 299 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

104 in Pudong New Area

46 in Jing'an District

22 in Changning District

20 in Minhang District

19 in Putuo District

14 in Baoshan District

14 in Huangpu District

14 in Xuhui District

13 in Chongming District

12 in Hongkou District

8 in Yangpu District

7 in Qingpu District

3 in Songjiang District

1 in Fengxian District

1 in Jiading District

1 in Jinshan District

The 641 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

318 in Pudong New Area

68 in Jing'an District

63 in Putuo District

57 in Huangpu District

32 in Xuhui District

21 in Hongkou District

18 in Minhang District

14 in Baoshan District

12 in Jiading District

8 in Yangpu District

7 in Changning District

7 in Qingpu District

6 in Chongming District

6 in Songjiang District

2 in Fengxian District

2 in Jinshan District

Scan the QR to see today's addresses reported (in Chinese) by the Shanghai Health Commission, broken down by district:

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government yesterday announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]