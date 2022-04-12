  1. home
Shanghai COVID-19 Cases Fall for the First Time This Month

By Ned Kelly, April 12, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 994 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 22,348 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, April 12.

That makes a total of 23,342 cases reported in Shanghai, 2,745 less than yesterday's 26,087, the first time the numbers have fallen from the previous day since they fell from March 31.

Of the 994 local cases reported today, 439 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; 273 were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; while 282 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city by now).

Of the  22,348 asymptomatic cases, 21,844 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 504 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 786 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 460 less than yesterday's 1,246, and 578 less than the previous record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 282 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 144 in Pudong New Area

  • 37 in Minhang District

  • 16 in Putuo District

  • 14 in Hongkou District

  • 14 in Xuhui District

  • 12 in Jiading District

  • 12 in Yangpu District

  • 10 in Huangpu District

  • 9 in Jing'an District

  • 5 in Changning District

  • 3 in Baoshan District

  • 3 in Qingpu District

  • 3 in Songjiang District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

The 504 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 276 in Pudong New Area

  • 49 in Huangpu District

  • 45 in Xuhui District

  • 28 in Minhang District

  • 26 in Putuo District

  • 15 in Jing'an District

  • 14 in Jiading District

  • 12 in Songjiang District

  • 9 in Baoshan District

  • 8 in Yangpu District

  • 8 in Qingpu District

  • 6 in Hongkou District

  • 4 in Changning District

  • 3 in Jinshan District

  • 1 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

Scan the QR to see today's addresses reported (in Chinese) by the Shanghai Health Commission, broken down by district:

frame-30-.png

After another citywide round of PCR testing, the Shanghai government yesterday announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

At of yesterday, Monday, April 11, this was where we stood:

  • 7,624 Locked Down areas

  • 2,460 Managed & Controlled areas

  • 7,565 Precautionary areas

Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant Shanghai Lockdown

