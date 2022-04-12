Shanghai COVID-19 Cases Fall for the First Time This Month

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 994 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 22,348 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, April 12.

That makes a total of 23,342 cases reported in Shanghai, 2,745 less than yesterday's 26,087, the first time the numbers have fallen from the previous day since they fell from March 31.

Of the 994 local cases reported today, 439 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; 273 were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; while 282 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city by now).



Of the 22,348 asymptomatic cases, 21,844 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 504 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 786 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 460 less than yesterday's 1,246, and 578 less than the previous record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 282 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

144 in Pudong New Area

37 in Minhang District

16 in Putuo District

14 in Hongkou District

14 in Xuhui District

12 in Jiading District

12 in Yangpu District

10 in Huangpu District

9 in Jing'an District

5 in Changning District

3 in Baoshan District

3 in Qingpu District

3 in Songjiang District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Jinshan District

The 504 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

276 in Pudong New Area

49 in Huangpu District

45 in Xuhui District

28 in Minhang District

26 in Putuo District

15 in Jing'an District

14 in Jiading District

12 in Songjiang District

9 in Baoshan District

8 in Yangpu District

8 in Qingpu District

6 in Hongkou District

4 in Changning District

3 in Jinshan District

1 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

After another citywide round of PCR testing, the Shanghai government yesterday announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

At of yesterday, Monday, April 11, this was where we stood:

7,624 Locked Down areas

2,460 Managed & Controlled areas

7,565 Precautionary areas

Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



