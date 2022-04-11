  1. home
Shanghai Reports 26,087 COVID-19 Cases, 1,246 Not in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, April 11, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 914 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 25,173 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, April 11.

That makes a total of 26,087 cases reported in Shanghai, a record high, and 1,144 more than yesterday's 24,943, which was itself a record high.

Of the 914 local cases reported today, 564 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; 47 were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; while 303 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city by now).

Of the 25,173 asymptomatic cases, 24,230 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 943 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 1,246 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 134 more than yesterday's 1,112, but 118 less than the previous record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 303 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 127 in Pudong New Area

  • 46 in Minhang District

  • 27 in Jing'an District

  • 26 in Xuhui District

  • 20 in Huangpu District

  • 16 in Baoshan District

  • 9 in Songjiang District

  • 7 in Yangpu District

  • 6 in Hongkou District

  • 6 in Putuo District

  • 4 in Changning District

  • 4 in Jiading District

  • 3 in Fengxian District

  • 1 in Jinshan District

  • 1 in Qingpu District

  • 0 in Chongming District

The 943 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 351 in Pudong New Area

  • 235 in Xuhui District

  • 161 in Huangpu District

  • 52 in Putuo District

  • 40 in Minhang District

  • 26 in Hongkou District

  • 14 in Baoshan District

  • 14 in Jing'an District

  • 12 in Yangpu District

  • 10 in Jiading District

  • 8 in Qingpu District

  • 6 in Changning District

  • 4 in Fengxian District

  • 4 in Jinshan District

  • 4 in Songjiang District

  • 2 in Chongming District

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

