  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Talented Multilingual COVID Volunteer in Guangzhou

By Alistair Baker-Brian, March 25, 2022

0 0

A viral video clip at a COVID-19 testing site in Guangzhou shows one particularly talented volunteer speaking not one, not two, but seven languages. 

Zhou Jiyuan is part of the Guangzhou Youth Epidemic Control Volunteer Team at a temporary nucleic acid testing site in Dengfeng neighborhood, Yuexiu district, Guangzhou. 

He’s been putting his language skills to good use by helping expats navigate testing procedures. Zhou can converse in Cantonese, Mandarin, English, French, German, Japanese and Hungarian. 

Watch Zhou in action below:


Many areas of the Chinese mainland currently require residents to undergo mandatory nucleic acid testing as the country battles an outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. 

Volunteers play a key role alongside medical staff in helping to implement anti-epidemic measures. Translators are often required when dealing with expat residents. 

In March, That’s got an insight into the daily life of a translator in an isolation hotel for overseas arrivals. Phoebe Peng worked as the sole translator for a quarantine hotel in Foshan, Guangdong province. 

She said the job had its benefits, though it could a toll on one’s mental health. 

READ MORE: COVID-19 and Mental Health: Life Inside an Isolation Hotel

[Cover image via Weibo/@青春山东]

Covid-19 Translation Volunteering

more news

Shanghai Reports 1,609 Local COVID Cases, 137 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 1,609 Local COVID Cases, 137 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as mass screenings take place across the city.

Shanghai Reports 983 Local COVID-19 Cases, 101 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 983 Local COVID-19 Cases, 101 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as mass screenings take place across the city.

Shanghai Reports 981 Local COVID-19 Cases, 92 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 981 Local COVID-19 Cases, 92 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as mass screenings take place across the city.

Shanghai Reports 896 Local COVID-19 Cases, 117 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as mass screenings take place across the city.

China Implements Anti-COVID-19 Measures on International Mail

Upon arrival in China, international mail will be disinfected and held for up to seven days before delivery. However, given what we know about how long the virus can survive on different surfaces and reacts to temperature changes, is it necessary?

Beijing COVID-19: Schools in Dongcheng Closed Amid Outbreak

A number of positive cases of COVID-19 have been discovered among school students in Dongcheng district, Beijing.

7 Shanghai F&B Insiders React to Recent COVID Lockdowns

How recent COVID lockdowns are affecting Shanghai's F&B industry

Shanghai Disney Resort Closed Due to COVID-19

No mouse until further notice.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China Eastern Flight MU5735 – Everything We Know So Far

I Tried Lizzy's 5-Day Keto Meal Plan – Did I Lose Weight?

Citywide Lockdown Dismissed as Rumor by Shanghai Authorities

Guangzhou Flight Carrying 132 Crashes Into Guangxi Mountain

China Implements Anti-COVID-19 Measures on International Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: Talented Multilingual COVID Volunteer in Guangzhou

WATCH: Talented Multilingual COVID Volunteer in Guangzhou

Personal Items and Human Remains from Flight MU5735 Found

Personal Items and Human Remains from Flight MU5735 Found

Shanghai Reports 1,609 Local COVID Cases, 137 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 1,609 Local COVID Cases, 137 Not in Quarantine

Haidilao Announces Losses of RMB4.16 billion, 276 Restaurants to Close

Haidilao Announces Losses of RMB4.16 billion, 276 Restaurants to Close

Shanghai Reports 983 Local COVID-19 Cases, 101 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 983 Local COVID-19 Cases, 101 Not in Quarantine

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives