WATCH: Talented Multilingual COVID Volunteer in Guangzhou

A viral video clip at a COVID-19 testing site in Guangzhou shows one particularly talented volunteer speaking not one, not two, but seven languages.

Zhou Jiyuan is part of the Guangzhou Youth Epidemic Control Volunteer Team at a temporary nucleic acid testing site in Dengfeng neighborhood, Yuexiu district, Guangzhou.

He’s been putting his language skills to good use by helping expats navigate testing procedures. Zhou can converse in Cantonese, Mandarin, English, French, German, Japanese and Hungarian.

Watch Zhou in action below:





Many areas of the Chinese mainland currently require residents to undergo mandatory nucleic acid testing as the country battles an outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Volunteers play a key role alongside medical staff in helping to implement anti-epidemic measures. Translators are often required when dealing with expat residents.

In March, That’s got an insight into the daily life of a translator in an isolation hotel for overseas arrivals. Phoebe Peng worked as the sole translator for a quarantine hotel in Foshan, Guangdong province.

She said the job had its benefits, though it could a toll on one’s mental health.

READ MORE: COVID-19 and Mental Health: Life Inside an Isolation Hotel

[Cover image via Weibo/@青春山东]

