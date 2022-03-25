  1. home
Personal Items and Human Remains from Flight MU5735 Found

By Lars James Hamer, March 25, 2022

Human remains, personal items of the victims and more debris from the China Eastern flight that crashed on Monday have been found, according to Global Times

As of 3.30pm on Thursday, human remains and 183 pieces of debris have been found. 

Twenty-one items belonging to passengers have been found, reports the Guangxi firefighting and rescue team.

Pieces of the engine, aileron autopilot actuators and various pieces of the plane’s wings are among the debris so far collected. 

Officials have also stated the point of impact has been largely determined. 

A 1.3 meter long piece of debris was found over a kilometer away from this point, leading the search area to be expanded by 1.5 times of its original size. Most of the debris has been located within a 30 meter radius of the point of impact. 

Continuous rainfall has made the search more difficult, and local fire crews have warned of the risk of small-scale landslides.

Chinese officials have also stated the storage cell for the black box stored in the cockpit of the plane, which was found on Wednesday, could be damaged. 

READ MORE: WATCH: Flight MU5735 Black Box Found

This black box is used to record audio, while the second one, referred to as the flight data recorder (FDR) and stored in the rear of the plane, collects various pieces of data, such as the plane’s movement. 

While the search for the second black box continues, today rumors that it had been found were circulating on Weibo. Several news sources on the social media platform falsely stated that journalists reporting from the scene confirmed the black box was found at the search and rescue site.

These claims were later said to be false. 

[Cover image via Weibo@CGTN法语频道]

