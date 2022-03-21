Guangzhou Flight Carrying 132 Crashes Into Guangxi Mountain

An airliner carrying 132 people from Kunming to Guangzhou has crashed in Guangxi Province, South China.

At the time of publication, casualties are unknown.

China Eastern Airlines Flight MU5735 went down in mountainous Teng County, Wuzhou, Guangxi Province, causing a fire to break out.

The Boeing 737 passenger flight with registration number B1791 is reported to be six years old. According to Flightradar24, its speed and altitude plummeted near Teng County, Wuzhou, Guangxi Province, before it lost radar contact.

Rescue teams are rushing to the scene.

Watch a video from Guangxi Province:

It is being circulated that initial reports of 133 passengers on board were due to one man cancelling his ticket and not taking the flight. If so, we're talking one lucky guy.

More on this breaking news story as we have it.

[Cover mage via Weibo/@C科技]