COVID-19 in Beijing: 4 Things to Know about Latest Outbreak

Recent COVID-19 outbreaks have hit many areas across the Chinese mainland. Although Beijing has not been hit as hard as other places, the Chinese capital has still seen a number of new local cases.

Below are four key things we’ve picked up on.

30 Plus Locally Transmitted Cases

That’s roughly how many have been recorded in the Chinese capital during the latest wave.

The bulk of local cases have been confirmed in Haidian and Chaoyang districts. There have also been cases in Daxing, Shunyi, Mentougou and, most recently, Dongcheng.

Some of the cases include returnees on flights and trains from Shanghai and Jilin, areas currently battling local outbreaks of the virus.

Beijing Currently has No Mid- or High-Risk Areas

This could change at any time, of course. For now at least, there are no mid- or high-risk areas for COVID-19 in the capital. That also means there is no star at the bottom of your Travel Code (行程卡).

However, that’s not to stay there have not been any new measures put in place. A number of residential communities have been locked down, meaning that residents can enter their buildings but cannot currently leave.

In addition, as per usual in China over the last couple of years, some individuals have been requested to undergo centralized quarantine or home quarantine.

A resident nearby the Beijing CBD in Chaoyang district, who requested anonymity, told That’s that she had been requested to undergo seven days of home quarantine because her housemate had recently returned from Shanghai.

She added that she was still able to order deliveries of meals and groceries to her door.

Some Schools in Dongcheng and Xicheng Districts to Go Online

Some primary and middle schools in the two areas announced that if students had attended offline face-to-face training center classes between March 7 and March 13, they would have to attend online classes at home for the time being.

In addition, the Beijing government announced on March 14 that all after-school training centers must close until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mentougou District has Recorded 6 Cases Since the Beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic

As a district located in the far west of Beijing, and away from the hustle and bustle of the city center, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Mentougou’s number of confirmed cases is so low. The district has recorded just six since the beginning of the pandemic.

The sixth case was recorded on March 11 in Longyue Chang’an Yidun residential community. The community has since been locked down.

The low number is beaten only by Beijing’s Yanqing district, which has officially recorded one case, and Pinggu district in the far east of the Beijing municipality, which has recorded zero cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Around the Country

Elsewhere on the Chinese mainland, as of press time there are 13 high-risk areas in Tianjin, Hebei, Jilin, Shandong, Guangdong, Shaanxi and Gansu.

Meanwhile, there are 283 mid-risk areas in Tianjin, Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Shandong, Henan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Chongqing, Yunnan, Shaanxi and Gansu.

