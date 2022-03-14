Shenzhen Goes Into City-wide Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

The city of Shenzhen went into lockdown on Sunday, after the municipal government announced that public institutions will work from home, residential communities will be put under closed management, stores and businesses will temporarily close and public transportation will be halted.

The restriction will be in effect until Sunday, March 20, and may be adjusted based on their effectiveness.

Eighty-six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were also discovered in the city on Sunday.

As of press time, the recent spate of cases in Shenzhen has a recorded total of 432 infections since February 15.

On the morning of Monday, March 14 the city started three rounds of city-wide testing in the latest effort to control the outbreak.

Although businesses and stores have been ordered to close, those that offer delivery services have been allowed to continue operating, in order to ensure food and medicines are available for those that need them.

Currently, only key workers and businesses supplying water, electricity, fuel, gas and food are permitted to work from their offices.

Another exception to the newly imposed restrictions is for businesses or public transportation links that are sending aid to the city of Hong Kong, as the Special Administrative Region (SAR) also tries to restrict the flow of COVID-19 in the area.

Residents of Shenzhen are only allowed to leave the city in case of emergencies. Should they need to do so, a negative nucleic acid result taken within 24 hours of departure is required.

[Cover image via Weibo@21世纪经济报道]