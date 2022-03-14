  1. home
  2. Articles

Shenzhen Goes Into City-wide Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

By Lars James Hamer, March 14, 2022

0 0

The city of Shenzhen went into lockdown on Sunday, after the municipal government announced that public institutions will work from home, residential communities will be put under closed management, stores and businesses will temporarily close and public transportation will be halted. 

The restriction will be in effect until Sunday, March 20, and may be adjusted based on their effectiveness. 

Eighty-six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were also discovered in the city on Sunday.

As of press time, the recent spate of cases in Shenzhen has a recorded total of 432 infections since February 15.

On the morning of Monday, March 14 the city started three rounds of city-wide testing in the latest effort to control the outbreak.

Although businesses and stores have been ordered to close, those that offer delivery services have been allowed to continue operating, in order to ensure food and medicines are available for those that need them. 

Currently, only key workers and businesses supplying water, electricity, fuel, gas and food are permitted to work from their offices. 

Another exception to the newly imposed restrictions is for businesses or public transportation links that are sending aid to the city of Hong Kong, as the Special Administrative Region (SAR) also tries to restrict the flow of COVID-19 in the area.  

Residents of Shenzhen are only allowed to leave the city in case of emergencies. Should they need to do so, a negative nucleic acid result taken within 24 hours of departure is required.

[Cover image via Weibo@21世纪经济报道]

lockdown Shenzhen shenzhen lockdown

more news

Two Confirmed Cases of Omicron in Shenzhen

Two Confirmed Cases of Omicron in Shenzhen

Shenzhen's 17th and 18th confirmed cases are both of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Shenzhen's New Case Works in an Isolation Hotel

Shenzhen's New Case Works in an Isolation Hotel

A cleaner in an isolation hotel in Shenzhen has tested positive for COVID-19.

No New Locally Transmitted Cases in Shenzhen

No New Locally Transmitted Cases in Shenzhen

For the second time since the outbreak began, Shenzhen reports zero new locally transmitted cases.

Omicron in Shenzhen, Bars in Futian Ordered to Close

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 is discovered in multiple cities across Guangdong, venues in some districts in Shenzhen are ordered to close as the city goes in to partial lockdown.

Tee Mall Lockdown After False Positive Nucleic Acid Test

Guests in Guangzhou's Tee Mall were locked in and made to have a nucleic acid test after the city discovered a false positive.

4 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases in Shenzhen

Shenzhen reports new COVID-19 cases for the fifth day running.

COVID-19 Continues to Spread in Shenzhen, 4 Confirmed Cases

Shenzhen continues to battles the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Shenzhen Confirms 4 New COVID-19 Cases

The city reports one new local transmitted case, which could be a sign the virus is under control.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

15 Home Schooling Memes So You Can Crack Up as You Break Down

4 Signs That China May Soon Open Its Borders

Tens of Thousands Locked in Pazhou After Close Contact Forges Green Health Code

Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

207 Shanghai COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 56 Not in Quarantine

207 Shanghai COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 56 Not in Quarantine

COVID-19 in Beijing: 4 Things to Know about Latest Outbreak

COVID-19 in Beijing: 4 Things to Know about Latest Outbreak

WATCH: A 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Huizhou, Guangdong

WATCH: A 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Huizhou, Guangdong

Shenzhen Goes Into City-wide Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

Shenzhen Goes Into City-wide Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives