Meet Shuey Rhon Rhon: China's Adorable Paralympic Mascot

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics have come to an end and fans across the world are sad to say farewell to this year’s mascot, a charming little panda by the name of Bing Dwen Dwen. However, with the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics just around the corner, followers of the sporting event are eager to welcome Shuey Rhon Rhon, the adorable red lantern.

Known in Chinese as 雪容融 (pinyin: xue rong rong), the name roughly translates to snow mascot. The meaning behind the name however, is far more significant. In the Chinese language, 雪 (xue) means snow and 容融 (rong rong) has a treble meaning of inclusion, tolerance and integration, perhaps the most important characteristics to define the Paralympics and to spread awareness on embracing and including those with disabilities.

In 2018, a worldwide competition was held to determine the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic mascots, with over 5,000 submissions from 35 countries. Ultimately, Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon were chosen to represent the Games and the host country.

An undergraduate student at the Jilin Art Institute of Design, Jiang Yufan, designed the lovable Paralympic mascot and created it with human features. Shuey Rhon Rhon is a chubby, childlike red lantern, with a cute snowy face, sporting a thick golden scarf, beautifully cut trims circling its head and a glowing circle on its chest with the Paralympic logo in the middle.

In China, a red lantern represents light, celebration, warmth and harvest and is traditionally lit up and released into the sky during the Lunar New Year. Shuey Rhon Rhon’s red and golden design emanates warmth, prosperity and harmony, while the melting snow on the mascot’s face represents the coming of a fruitful year, for the country as well as for the para-athletes.

Shuey Rhon Rhon is symbolic of friendship, courage and the determination of Paralympians, encouraging individuals across the world to become more inclusive of those with impairments and to celebrate their success.

