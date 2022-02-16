  1. home
Deadline Tonight! Sign Up to Win and Transform Your Body

February 16, 2022

Tonight at midnight is your absolute last chance to sign up for the proven body transformation system able to get you into the best shape of your life. We GUARANTEE you get results through our easy step-by-step process.

We had people taking the Season 14 challenge from over 50 cities and 20 countries worldwide!

The K2Fit Challenge is all about coaching and motivation for a 10-week period to achieve maximum results! This includes workouts and meal plans, plus finding balance in life, to live happy, healthy, strong, and feel amazing. At K2Fit, we strive to build strong support through our coaching, our captains and our community.

No matter where you are in the world, you can join us and see MASSIVE changes after just 10 weeks. Coach Kara and the K2Fit Team will be there to coach you every step of the way.

WechatIMG139.jpeg

Real coaches, real support. Real people, real results.

With that said, there is the competition side of it all - the icing on the cake - and we announced the winners LIVE online from Bali with members joining the celebrations from over 50 cities around the world! Super cool to celebrate together as the K2Fit Family.

Here are a few of the Season 14 winners:  

First Place Mr. Toned Up

Morgan (Team: Rock, living in Guatemala)

Second Place Mr. Toned Up

Mark (Team: Salty Shrimp, living in Sweden)

First Place Mr. Fat Loss

Tom (Team: Cast-A-Weighs, living in Zhuhai, China)

Third Place Ms. 40+

Katerina (Team: Salty Shrimp, living in Sweden)

Want to see results they did? Or do you think you could do better and win? Scan the QR code to sign up or click here!

Screen-Shot-2022-02-08-at-6.45.26-PM.png

The K2Fit 10-week Ultimate YOU Transformation Challenge is here and it’s YOUR time to hit your goals and get the results you have always wanted to see.

K2Fit online fitness programs are designed to give you the coaching and workouts that guarantee you ACHIEVE your goals.

K2Fit has created a very simple solution that has been prove to work thousands and thousands of times over. So far we’ve trained over 6,000 people and our clients have lost 70,000 pounds collectively.


Want to lose weight but not sure HOW?

Don’t have time to train, but you WANT to hit your GOALS?

Can’t afford a personal trainer?

Time to hit your fitness goals. With K2Fit, you WILL!

The Challenge runs from February 21 - May 1.

YOUR PLAN + COACHING INCLUDES:

  • 10 Weeks of detailed workout programming that includes strength training, HIIT workouts, Abs & K2Fit Slöga: Choose At-Home OR Gym workouts

  • 70 calendar days of how to workout and exactly what to do to hit your goals

  • 2 meal plans (one standardized and one plant-based) with over 50+ recipes

  • Exclusive online communities where we hold you accountable to your goals

  • Weekly emails on fitness & motivation

  • Workout videos & instructions

  • Fun challenges & varied workouts to keep your motivation up

  • 10 x Bonus Weekend Warrior workouts

  • Personal Coaching in your pocket - If you need anything, shout out directly to the K2Fit Team and they will be there to help

JOIN the 10-week K2Fit Challenge NOW!

Total value over ¥3000 but you pay less than 50%. You only pay ¥1248 and you get everything for the whole 10-weeks included!

The time is NOW. Take the leap and believe in yourself and believe in what you can do. It’s TIME to achieve the body you’ve always wanted and live your best life.

Scan the QR code to sign up or click here!

Screen-Shot-2022-02-08-at-6.45.26-PM.png

WechatIMG114.jpeg

All images courtesy of K2Fit

