Leading COVID-19 Expert Says China Has Built Herd Immunity

Speaking at a forum in Guangzhou, China's leading COVID-19 expert Zhong Nanshan said that, with 83% of the country vaccinated, China has built a certain level of herd immunity.

China began vaccinating the population in December 2020 and, as of press time, more than 1.2 billion people on the Chinese mainland have had at least two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Zhong also called for more residents to take booster shots.

In December 2021, Zhong outlined two conditions China would need to meet for the country to be able to safely open its borders and resume international travel.

One criteria was that the Chinese population would need to reach herd immunity (where 80 to 85% of the population are vaccinated against COVID-19).

Meanwhile, Ctrip CEO Liang Jianzhang said in December 2021 that China will likely resume international travel by mid-2022.

[Cover image via Weibo/@爱范儿]








