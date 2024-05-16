47 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Events

Family Sport Carnival @ Green City

This weekend, That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival. This year's theme is Family Sport Carnival!



Last year, we enjoyed a weekend of glorious sunshine and super fun activities. Check out a video of it above.

This year's event will once again be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants.

READ MORE: Join Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival This Weekend!

Tickets are just RMB100 a day per adult – kids under 1.5m tall are completely free! Oh, and that price also includes two RMB10 vouchers to purchase food and drink.

Get yours now by scanning the QR on the poster below:

Sat & Sun May 18 & 19, 9am-5pm; RMB100

Green City, 600 Lantian Lu, by Yunshan Lu, Jinqiao 金桥蓝天路600号, 近云山路

Lady M @ 1862 Theater

Based on Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Lady M tells the untold story of Lady Macbeth. Chilling flashbacks of her haunted past are woven into this reimagining of the famous tale, revealing an original backstory to Lady Macbeth's villainy and downfall, and offering a brand new perspective on one of Shakespeare's most profound psychological works.

Created, adapted and written by James Beeny and Gina Georgio, the sung-through musical features a modern score with original music and lyrics.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

May 9 to June 2, weekday 7.30pm, weekend 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-680

1862 Theater, 1777 Binjang Dadao, by Jimo Lu 滨江大道1777号, 近即墨路

Friday

Vellu: Live Music Friday Sundowners @ The Bull & Claw



A very special edition of The Bull & Claw’s famous Friday night Sundowners, with live music from Vellu, who is well worth checking out; an independent musician from Finland, his songs are rooted in folk but with various musical elements.

Commencing at 6pm in the relaxed garden environment, it is a perfect way to end the long working week with friends or colleagues.



And this year’s version is even better, with an extra hour of free flow (6pm-9pm) starting from just RMB158.

Bookings are essential so scan the QR on the poster below to reserve your spot.



Every Fri, 6-9pm; RMB158-198

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路

Opening Party @ Harley's

Welcome to the Harley's new venue opening party this Friday. Food, shots, and live music all night!

Fri May 17, from 7pm; Free Entry

Harley's, B1/F, 265 Nandan Dong Lu, by Caoxi Lu 南丹东路265号地下一层，近漕溪路

Salsa Bachata Social Club @ El Santo



It is Corazon Friday at El Santo with Salsa Bachata Social Club. RMB70 includes:

3 hours of Bachata & Salsa

Open Class

2 Drinks Tickets

Happy Hour All Night



Head along with your friends and groove into the weekend.

Every Fri, 9.30pm-12.30am; RMB70

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Friday & Saturday



Moulin Spectaculaire Dinner Theater @ The Pearl

Welcome ladies and gentlemen to an experience unlike any other. Expect a spectacular evening of glitz, glamour and cabaret where you will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, as The Pearl re-creates and re-imagines the ambience and decadence of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, the Moulin Rouge, and gives you a true taste of freedom, beauty, truth and love.

Here, bohemians rub elbows with aristocracy, and the audience indulges in a story of l’amor and passion. Inspired by the major motion picture, follow the journey of two lovers as they fight to create a showcase unlike any other and bring you performances from Cirque, tease from Burlesque, spirit from Drag and so much more.



READ MORE: Moulin Dream: A 1920s Shanghai Interactive Theater Experience

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat May 17 & 18, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Big Hair Disco @ RIINK

Roll back in time to the vibrant era of big hair, Madonna-inspired fashion, and disco fever at RIINK this weekend.

Get ready to dance the night away as DJ Shelter takes the deck, spinning retro hits and infectious disco beats that will transport you to the glorious past.

Indulge in delicious food and cocktails that will keep you fueled throughout the night. Get playful with their in-house props and wigs, show off your grooves, unleash your inner diva, and let the party spirit soar high.

Your ultimate retro fun experience!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat May 17 & 18, from 7pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Ocean Allure @ La Suite



This weekend, let's immerse ourselves in Ocean Allure party! Put on your most fashionable outfit and dance to the beat of our music for a sparkling night of fantasy.

Fri & Sat May 17 & 18, 9.30pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Blossom Beats Festival @ Laowaijie



Get ready for the best of springtime music festival vibes to celebrate the spring equinox with fun, excitement, activities, food, drinks, entertainment, live performances and a lineup of 12 DJs spinning an eclectic mix of Latin, commercial, and house music ensuring an electrifying atmosphere and non-stop entertainment.

Get ready for three days of extravaganza. It will be a family and pet friendly event. A vibrant crowd sways to rhythmic beats under the sun’s embrace with Shanghai’s Top DJs spinning tunes all days.

This festival welcomes you with a gastronomic delight, featuring a diverse selection of international cuisines from gourmet burgers to exotic delicacies.

Quench your thirst with a range of refreshing beverages while exploring the vibrant crafts market showcasing unique handmade treasures.

It also brings a burst of energy with live music performances spanning genres from soulful melodies to high-energy beats, creating a vibrant ambiance for attendees to dance or unwind with friends and family.

Head along for an unforgettable weekend at Blossom Beats Festival for three days of culinary delights, artistic treasures, live music, and unforgettable memories in the heart of Laowaijie!

Free Entry for all guests.

Fri, Sat & Sun May 17, 18 & 19; Free Entry

Laowaijie, 3338 Hongmei Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 虹梅路3338号, 近延安西路

Saturday

Flavors of the World Food Fest @ 100 Ye Jia Zhai Lu



Prepare to be whisked away on a tantalizing adventure for your taste buds, featuring an exquisite array of international delights curated from the culinary capitals of the world.

From classic New York-style bagels to homemade cookies and freshly baked cinnamon rolls, indulge in a symphony of flavors that will transport you to distant lands without leaving the city.

Feast your senses on double-shelled tacos, burritos bursting with flavor, mouthwatering burgers, cheesy quesadillas, and crunchy nachos – with delectable options available for vegetarians.

Dive into the immersive experience of Rodizio style BBQ, savor the rich diversity of regional cuisines from South, West, and North India. And don't forget to satisfy your sweet tooth with aromatic Swedish coffee and delectable cakes.

But the excitement doesn't end there!

Lose yourself in the rhythm of international beats spun by talented DJs, and be captivated by mesmerizing belly dance performances that will transport you to exotic lands.

Ready to get your groove on? Join an exhilarating Zumba dance sessions and dance the day away under the twinkling stars!

Tickets are RMB79 before May 10 and RMB99 before May 17, which includes one drink, DJs, dance performances and lucky draw.

Scan the QR to get yours now:

Sat May 18, 11am-Late; RMB79-99

100 Ye Jia Zhai Lu 叶家宅路100号

Jiashan Lane Market

Get your smiles on at Jiashan Lane Market, Shanghai’s happiest weekend popup market, this Saturday.

Located off the beaten path in the courtyard of a refurbished textile mill, Jiashan Lane Market has been putting smiles on Shanghai faces with their artisanal street foods, exquisite crafts, and trendy fashion vendors since 2012.

This hidden gem in the FFC area offers a safe space for moms and dads and kids and pets to relax and enjoy the beauty of the season over food and drink, or while browsing through the fine selection of unique local products.

Sat, May 18, 11am-6pm; Free Entry

Jiashan Market, 259 Jiashan Lu 嘉善路259号

Community Blood Drive @ Disneytown



Bloodline is a group of like-minded people dedicated to the cause of blood donations. Head along and to the Starbucks in Disneytown this Saturday to help out.

Sat May 18, 12-8pm

Disneytown, 255 Shendi Xi Lu, by Hulu Gaosu 申迪西路255弄, 近沪芦高速

HORIZON Rooftop Party ft. Manuel De La Mare @ POP on the Bund



Get ready to celebrate high above the glittering lights with Space Panda for a special rooftop party, as they raise a glass to the 10th anniversary of POP at Three on the Bund. As the sun dips below the horizon, immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of the sunset vibes soirée.

Elevating the night to unforgettable heights, welcome acclaimed international guest DJ Manuel De La Mare. Prepare to groove to his electrifying beats against the backdrop of Shanghai's panoramic views.



For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat May 18, 3-11pm; Early Bird RMB128, Presale RMB148, Door 168, includes on drink

Pop on the Bund, Three on the Bund, 7/F, Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 中山东一路3号, 外滩三号7楼, 近广东路

Daydreamer @ Fosun Foundation

It’s time to celebrate the best season of the year, finally summer is here! Welcome to a daydream world, where you can touch the clouds from the sky. Get your pastel and colorful clothes, following the rhythm of the parties and DJs!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat May 18, 3-10pm; RMB108-168

Terrace, 4th Floor, Fosun Foundation, 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Dongmen Lu 中山东二路600号, 近东门路

WANDERLUST – Indigo Hotel Rooftop Opening Party @ CHAR Bar

Embark on an enchanting journey at the Indigo Hotel Shanghai's rooftop opening party, WANDERLUST.

Immerse yourself in the allure of Shanghai's panoramic skyline, offering a breathtaking 270-degree view and mesmerizing sunset vistas from CHAR Bar on the 30th floor.

Unleash your spirit as the sunset paints the cityscape, accompanied by the mesmerizing beats of Shanghai's top DJs. Revel in over nine hours of musical bliss against the backdrop of the city's iconic landmarks.

Experience a symphony of lights, beats, and sensations as you wander through this elevated oasis.



For VIP Table booking contact 152 2147 2779



Sat May 18, 4pm-1am; RMB118-188

CHAR Bar, 29-31/F, Hotel Indigo, 585 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Dongmen Lu 上海外滩英迪格酒店29-31楼, 中山东二路585号, 近东门路

Miami Nights @ Funkadeli

Get ready to groove! Slip into your dancing shoes, pull out those shiny white suits, vibrant prom dresses, and those snug stone-washed skinny jeans, because you're cordially invited to Miami Nights at Funkadeli!

Join the 80s aficionados, Thee Baron and Turner, for a night that pays homage to the very best of 80s synth-pop, electrifying beats, new wave sensations, emerging hip-hop, and the early echoes of house music.

Sat May 18, from 9pm; Free Entry

Funkadeli, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路

Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl. Expect all the classics and a whole load of Dancing Queens.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat May 18, 9pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

ESSENTIALS ft. Manuel De La Mare @ La Barra

Head along to La Barra, where the energy intensifies till sunrise. Experience an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and revelry as the jubilation is extended deep into the night. Featuring acclaimed international guest DJ Manuel De La Mare, straight from Italy.



For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat May 18, 9pm-Late; Early Bird RMB108, Presale RMB138, Door 168, includes on drink

La Barra, Bldg. 5, AUNN, No. 60, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5栋, 近新闸路

Saturday & Sunday

Commune Market Summer Fest 2024 @ The Weave

Commune Market Summer Fest 2024, three events back to back from May to June! Discover Shanghai's local designer crafts, accessories, jewelry, home decor, clothing, toys, collectibles, local charities and so much more!

Commune Market is free entry and pet-friendly.

Visit The Weave for its world cuisines from Peruvian, Italian and Thai to Mediterranean, Japanese, and even hot pot and a late night wine bar!

There is something for everyone here. And don't miss the ever so popular Drunk Baker for coffee and pastry.

Fri & Sat May 18 & 19, June 1 & 2, 8 & 9, 2--9pm; Free Entry

The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号

Sunday

The Bold Step Brunch @ Cotton's



Take a step towards your best self this Sunday!

Learn about the importance of health and wellbeing from guest speaker Katrin Lee, a certified dietitian.

Enjoy a delicious brunch, along with fun activities to get everyone sharing, connecting and empowering each other along this journey.

There are amazing lucky draw prizes to be won and a special goodie bag for each attendee.

Take 'The Bold Step’ towards your best self!

Sun May 19, 11.30am-3.30pm; RMB399

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Family Concert – Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl



Educate the kids with the way of the dancefloor with an afternoon of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun May 19, Doors 12 noon, Show 1pm; RMB120

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Closest to the Hole Competition @ Lounge by Topgolf



Lounge by Topgolf's Closest to the Hole Competition, with great prizes on offer.

Sun May 19 & 26, from 12 noon.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路

Shanghai Indie Shorts @ Abbey Road



Head long to Abbey Road this Sunday to watch short indie movies filmed and directed by talented filmmakers here in Shanghai. Featuring Q&A sessions with the filmmakers after each film.

Sun May 19, 4pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Free Beer F1 @ The Blarney Stone



Head along to The Blarney Stone wearing F1 team colors and get a free pint of Becks to get your engine revving.

Sun May 19, from 9pm; Free Entry

The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳路

Raise the Dead! @ OkOk Club

Hogchoker, Basement Project and RayDio Band perform funky voodoo to raise the corpse of rock'n'roll for a riotious Sunday Seance of ska, jazz-punk and freak rock!

Sun May 19, 9pm; Free Entry

OkOk Club, B1, Cultural Center, Yichang Lu, Putuo District 市普陀区宜昌路179号文化中心B1

Ongoing



Garden of pleasures @ Terrace 8

The idea of the 'Garden of Pleasures' was conceived from a desire to provide a sanctuary, a place of communion, where guests and the community can escape the burdens of everyday life and immerse themselves in a realm of pure joy and indulgence.

Here, worries and preoccupations are left at the door, allowing guest to unlock their inhibited and playful selves, embracing relaxation and sharing their true essence with others.

In this enchanting space, flavors, sights, and scents blend harmoniously, complemented by the gentle caress of summer winds and the sensation of lush, crisp green grass underfoot, creating a simple yet potent experience that nourishes the soul and uplifts the spirit.

May 18 to mid October.



Wed-Fridays, 5.30-10.30pm – Bar & Alfresco Dining

Sat & Sun, 2.30-10.30pm – Afternoon Tea, Bar & Alfresco Dining

The Silk Road: A Gastronomic Journey Across Eurasia @ Bottega & Madame Ching



Italian pizzeria Bottega and contemporary Cantonese restaurant Madame Ching have collaborated with Turkish Airlines on The Silk Road: A Gastronomic Journey Across Eurasia.

Throughout this remarkable journey, they will showcase four cocktails paired with eight dishes, all inspired by the Silk Road, unveiling a new creation each week representing a different city along the route.

At the end of the month, one lucky event participant will win a round-trip flight from Shanghai to Istanbul, the grand prize – among many.

READ MORE: WIN! Turkish Airlines Flights on the Silk Road

Until May 25; RMB128 per set

Bottega, 101B, K.WAH Centre, 108 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Huaihai Zhong Lu 襄阳北路108号嘉华中心1楼101B, 近淮海中路

Madame Ching, 5/F, 20 Donghu Lu, by Huaihai Zhong Lu 东湖路20号5楼, 近淮海中路

Wow! Crayfish Season @ Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Elements at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai are excited to announce a crayfish buffet featuring 15 varieties.

Like nowhere else, Elements offers globally trendy and well-known traditional crayfish dishes cooked in different flavours, including 13 spices, mojito, Thai sauce, green pepper sauce, spicy, garlic and more.

Indulge in unforgettable finger-licking delicacies with family or close friends at this crayfish feast.

Until July 31



Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 1288 Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Dongyuan Lu 陆家嘴环路1288号, 近东园路

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.



With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu May 16, 8pm, RMB128

Fri May 17, 8pm, RMB150

Sat May 18, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat May 18, 7.30pm, RMB380

Thu May 23, 8pm, RMB128

Fri May 24, 8pm, RMB150

Sat May 25, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat May 25, 7.30pm, RMB380

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

Looking Ahead

May 20: 5/20 Chinese Valentine's @ Azul Group

Three Azul Group venues – Azul SKL, Azul Weave and Colca – are showing the love with special 5/20 Chinese Valentine's menus.

May 20

Azul SKL, Shankang Li, Building 6, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号， 2楼

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 地址 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉

May 20: 5/20 Chinese Valentine's @ Chez JOJO



At Chez JOJO, the above menu is on offer to lovers.

May 20

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路

May 21: We Love Cartoons Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is We Love Cartoons.



Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue May 21, 7pm; Free

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

May 21: Carmen @ AIA Grand Theatre



The dance language of Carmen is free, hot, beautiful and diverse, a narrative following modern dancers as they re-enact the love affair of the 'passionate gypsy' in their personal lives, culminating in a fatal and tragic conclusion.

Based on Prosper Mérimée novella, and incorporating music from Georges Bizet's opera of the same name, this performance is staged by the Antonio Gades Company, leaders in the flamenco dance world.



The one-off performance will take place on Tuesday, May 21 at AIA Grand Theatre, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets priced from RMB380-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Tue May 21, 7.30pm; RMB380-880

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

May 23: We Love Cartoons Quiz @ El Santo

Summer Lovin’ Happens So Fast – singles gather for a speed dating event that promises to be as electrifying as the summer itself.

Participants will whirl through a series of quickfire dates, each one a chance to find that special someone.

The air will be filled with timeless tunes, setting the stage for an evening where connections are made at lightning speed.

Whether you’re a hopelessly devoted long term single, or just looking for a fun and flirty night out, this event is the perfect opportunity to make a connection that could last well beyond the summer.

Spaces are limited - scan the QR code on the poster to register now.

Thu May 23, 7pm; RMB50

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

May 24 & 25: French Breaking Season: Dos au Mur @ SIDC



Dos au Mur is a creation where Hip Hop dance mixes aesthetic and body performance in order to raise objective and intelligible sociological questions.

The expression dos au mur, meaning 'back to the wall,' originates from fencing; when a fencer steps back too much to avoid danger, he ends up without any other choice than having to fight his opponent.

Starting from that principle, the wall – which is the central element of the show – is there to stimulate the survival instinct of the dancers when facing situations that we are all confronted with, because of us or in spite of everything.

On a second level, the wall symbolizes the duality that humans create naturally as a unique source of reflection and landmark; the wall is first and foremost the materialization of our behavior, stretched between psychological border and building of constant antagonisms.

Dos au Mur invites us to think about the role of human beings and their share of responsibility for the two main ideas suggested by this expression.



Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat May 24 & 25, 7.30pm; RMB180-380

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

May 24 & 25: Down the Rabbit Hole @ The Pearl



Get ready to step into the enchanting world of Alice in Wonderland! This is a journey that will transport you to a magical dreamland filled with wonder and whimsy, as Alice falls down the rabbit hole and discovers an all-singing, all-dancing world like no other.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat May 24 & 25, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

May 25: Great British Day Out @ British International School Shanghai Puxi



The British Chamber presents the Great British Day Out – a bigger and wider platform for businesses to connect with partners and clients, and a fun day for families and individuals.

Following the success of the inaugural event last year, 2024 Virgin Atlantic Great British Day Out promises an even greater spectacle.



Step into a world where British charm meets global allure!



Sat May 25, 11am-5pm; Free Entry

British International School Shanghai Puxi, 111 Jinguang Lu, by Beiqing Gong Lu 金光路111号，近北青公路

May 25: Wellness & Wellbeing Day @ NAIS Pudong

Sometimes we all need a little time to escape the madness, relax, and gift ourselves some precious time to recharge and re-energize.

On Saturday, May 25, NAIS Pudong will host a Wellness & Wellbeing Day, which will be free to enter and open to the whole Shanghai community.

As well as a wide range of health, wellness and mindfulness activities, there’ll also be arts & crafts, fitness sessions, a bouncy castle, games, and specially sourced healthy food vendors.

The stage will have a program of interactive activities such as yoga, fitness and dance, while the school’s theater will host multiple talks from specialists, including sessions on mental health, culture shock, women’s health, children’s wellbeing, and more.

There will also be a blood drive on site from Bloodline, helping with their regional #KeepDreamsAlive campaign – so head over, clear your mind, body and soul, and donate for a wonderful cause!

Sat May 25, 11am-4pm; Free Entry

NAIS Pudong, 600 Kang Qiao Ban Dao, 2729 Hunan Gonglu, by Xiukang Lu 沪南公路2729号康桥半岛600号, 近秀康路

May 25: Community Blood Drive @ Shanghai Children's Hospital







Bloodline is a group of like-minded people dedicated to the cause of blood donations. Head along and to the Shanghai Children's Hospital to help out.

Sat May 25, 12-8pm

Shanghai Children's Hospital, 355 Luding Lu, by Tongpu Lu 泸定路355号, 近同普路

May 25: Birthday Party @ La Matcha



Celebrate four years of matcha magic with La Matcha!

Join an exclusive Matcha Banquet on May 25 from 12-2pm at the shop on Xiangyang Lu. Indulge in a special brunch set menu crafted to highlight matcha created in collaboration with Mary-Kate How. Limited to just 16 seats.

It will be followed by menu specials from 2.30-4.30pm.

Scan the QR code and book a spot now and be part of the green journey!

Sat May 25, 12-2pm & 2.30-4.30pm

La Matcha, 158 Xiangyang Nan Lu, by Fuxing Lu 襄阳南路158号，近复兴路



12-Hour Rooftop & Club Party ft. LUKE ALESSI @ Electric Circus - The Shanghai EDITION

12-Hour Rooftop & Club Party ft. LUKE ALESSI @ Electric Circus - The Shanghai EDITION

Two parties in one: daytime rooftop celebration followed by a proper nightclub session. Redefining the city's clubbing experience with a marathon celebration spanning 12 hours across two sensational stages.



Join us for the third installment of the FRSH series, where music, community, and boundless energy collide for an unforgettable journey from dusk till dawn.

Headlined by Australian international DJ Luke Alessi and seven local talents.



For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat May 25, 3pm-3am; RMB 128-188, includes one drink

7/F, Heritage Building, The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路199号上海艾迪逊酒店辅楼7楼, 近江西中路

May 25 & 26: 2024 Shanghai E-Prix @ Shanghai International Circuit



Formula E returns to China for a double-header at the Shanghai International Circuit, a decade after its initial race in Beijing.

The 22 Formula E drivers will race on a modified track in the first Shanghai E-Prix. The E-Prix will be the first time such a variation has been raced on before and optimized for close-up street racing.

Allianz Fan Village will offers a fun day for families and spectators off the track. The fan village, the center of every E-Prix, offers immersive entertainment, exploring experiences, and innovations for all ages.

Sat & Sun May 25 & 26; RMB129-799

Shanghai International Circuit, 2000 Yining Lu, Jiading District 上海国际赛车场, 伊宁路2000号, 嘉定

May 26: AKS Children’s Day Fun Festival @ AKS Children's Field

Join AKS in promoting active play and sports among kids, encouraging them to have FUN, stay ACTIVE, and build FRIENDSHIPS through sports.

Get ready for interactive sports games, face painting, arts and crafts, a bouncy castle, and much more! Come and enjoy a day of fun with your family & friends!

Sun May 26, 9am-3pm; RMB80 per child

AKS Childers Field, 1 Wanshan Lu 足球场万山路1号

May 26: Family Show – Down the Rabbit Hole @ The Pearl



A family-friendly version of this classic Pearl Show. Step into the enchanting world of Alice in Wonderland! This is a journey that will transport you to a magical dreamland filled with wonder and whimsy, as Alice falls down the rabbit hole and discovers an all-singing, all-dancing world like no other.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Sun May 26, Doors 12 noon, Show 1pm; Adults RMB200, Kids 6-12 RMB150, Kids Under 5 Free

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

May 31 & June 1: French Breaking Season: Exit @ SIDC



"We are obsessed with the passage of time. Time gained, time wasted. Rather than drowning in a flavorless, solemn pathos, let us welcome you into our sweet madness. Behind our grey suits lie our unbridled excitement, joys, and sorrows. A man becomes a man the day he allows himself to be a child."



Exit shines a light on the deepest desires of three characters whose everyday lives leave no room for the slightest deviation from routine. When the curtain falls on their social lives, they awaken on stage.

Taking common situations as a point of departure, Soria Rem and Mehdi Ouachek imagine surprising, totally zany outcomes. They focus their choreographic quest on fluidity of movement, seeking a balance between power and softness.

Blending humor and frivolity, and pushing the imagination to the extreme, Exit is equally suitable for younger audiences and for the general public.

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat May 31 & June 1, 7.30pm; RMB180-380

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

June 9 & 10: French Breaking Season: We are Monchichi @ SIDC

Shihya Peng was born in Taiwan, but she lives in Paris. Marco di Nardo was born in Naples, but he lives in Berlin. How do we come together when everything is pushing us apart? How do we perceive one another when soaring walls surround us? What language do we choose? How do we face the mountain of cultural stereotypes? What is this dance of interlacing and junction, of fissure and fusion?



It’s a dance of cat and mouse, a dance exploring antagonistic forces. Here, bodies flirt with irony – a desire for joy, a desire for melancholy.

Shihya Peng and Marco Di Nardo’s bodies transform into two distorted mirrors – uncovering more about ourselves than we thought we knew.

They carry each other, fly, fall, exasperate each other, then get up and walk together. We are Monchichi is like a hidden fable, a secret story – a dance of universal scope – performed in sequences and accompanied with flashes of text.

With each move, jump or chase, the two dancers search for a childhood memory, a country to live in together, or to live in with others. A dance of combat in search of harmony.

With humor, We are Monchichi speaks to the young and to the less young. It questions our inner multiple identities and the way they are jostled by others.

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Sun June 9, 7.30pm; RMB180-380

Mon June 10, 2pm; RMB180-380

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

June 20-23: Chicago @ AIA Grand Theatre



Chicago is one of those Broadway shows with everything: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another – and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy – not to mention thousands of standing ovations – Chicago is now (finally!) making its Shanghai debut.



READ MORE: Broadway Musical 'Chicago' to Make Shanghai Debut!

The run will see seven shows over four days at AIA Grand Theater:

June 20, 7.30pm

June 21, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 22, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 23, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced from RMB880-1,080, but selling very fast – scan the QR code on the poster above to get yours now.

June 20-23; RMB880-1,080

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

*Please note, children under 13 years old will not be admitted

July 19 & 20: Glory: Chinese Ballet Stars Gala @ SIDC

Over the years, 11 overseas Chinese dancers have been unveiling the strength and beauty of Chinese ballet on stages worldwide, seldom having a chance to return and perform in their homeland.

This July, they will gather at the Shanghai International Dance Center to present a dozen selected dance segments, demonstrating the beauty of both classical and modern ballet in one performance, transcending the allure of ballet technique and aesthetics, and creating a dazzling gala night filled with starlight and brilliance.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat July 19 & 20, 7.30pm; RMB280-1280

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

