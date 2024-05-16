31 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

Happy & Romantic 520 at YUE

Celebrate a happy and romantic 520 at YUE Creative Modern Cantonese Cuisines, where creative cuisine meets the elegant tastes of early summer. Enjoy private rooms or a grand ballroom while embarking on a culinary journey through mountains and seas, rediscovering the rich flavors of Cantonese and Chaoshan delicacies with our special chef menus. As a token of appreciation, guests tasting any Dom Perignon champagne will receive a [RIEDEL Gift Box], including a RIEDEL glass and a Dom Perignon brand coaster, enhancing your experience both in the restaurant and at home.



Only for May 20, 2024

Please contact YUE customer service for a further reservation Tel./WeChat: +86-19927576951

Yue Creative Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang East Road, Haizhu

Guangzhou Through a Foreigner Eyes

Samuel Rodríguez Muñoz, from Barcelona, Spain, found his passion for photography through his love for travel and exploration. Having lived in various cities worldwide—Barcelona, Vaasa (Finland), Hangzhou, Budapest, and currently Guangzhou—he has gained a global perspective that fuels his interest in capturing the essence of local life. His project aims to encapsulate the spirit of Guangzhou through its everyday scenes, focusing on portraying the lives of its inhabitants as the main characters and the city's most precious asset. Exploring the streets, one encounters the authentic reality and true essence of a place.



May 18 - June 18

Chimelong Wanbo China Resources Land Canton Genter, Yingbin Avenue, Panyu

Saturday Night Heat - 2024 International Spring Ball



Step back in time and relive the iconic era of disco fever with Saturday Night Heat. Join the AmCham South China Spring Ball on May 18, 2024, at the LN Garden Hotel in Guangzhou for a night that pays homage to the electrifying energy and pulsating rhythms of the '70s.



May 18, 2024

To Register: https://amcham-southchina.glueup.cn/event/43570/register/

LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou, No.368 Huanshi Dong Road, Yuexiu

Tap Takeover Pop-Up at Bravo

Join us at Bravo for a unique beer event celebrating Fuzhou's tea culture! Indulge in local craft brews and exclusive snacks, and stay for exciting DJ beats and interactive games after 8pm. Don't miss out!



May 17, from 7pm

Bravo (Poly 108 Store), Shop 114-115, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Disco Night at Hooley's



Let's celebrate May 17 together this Friday, featuring Crazy Rabbits Band from 10pm! Special appearance: the Di Vine Queen show! PRIZES FOR THE BEST DISCO OUTFIT!



May 17, from 10pm

For Reservations: +8620-3886 2675

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant Address Shop 101, No.8 Xingsheng Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

BALABOOM

Indulge in the sweet magic of the third BALABOOM dessert festival at OneLink Walk, from May 17 to 20! Join us for the sweetest gathering of the year, where you can journey back to your girlhood days with friends.



May 17 - 20, 2024

OneLink Walk, 230-232 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Valentine's Day Weekend Special



Celebrate Love with exquisite flavors with Valentine's Day Weekend Special at Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales.



May 18, from 5pm

For Reservations: +8620-8362 8297

Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales, Unit C, 1/F, Baoli Weizuo South Tower, 11 Xiancun Lu, Tianhe

Cocktail Night

Enjoy a special Weekend Happy Hour offer at Rangoli Zhujiang New Town, only RMB58 on selected cocktails!



Every Weekend from May 2024

For Reservations: +8613580411854

Rangoli Grill & Barbeque (Tianhe), Shop 103, No.27 Huali Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Sunday Sessions at Butchers Block



Butchers Block's 1st live session is this coming Sunday!



May 19, 2024

For Reservations: +8618319969286

Butchers Block, Room 110, No.2 Huaxun Street, Tianhe

Fall in Love in CATCH



This Valentine's Day, pull out all the stops by treating your loved one to an unforgettable five-course set dinner with fine wine. Explore romance with sophisticated modern French cuisine and stunning views from Catch.

RMB5,200 CATCH Offer

Exquisite Semi-Private Dining Room

Enjoy an exclusive romantic set-up and Valentine's Day cake

RMB3,888 CATCH Offer

Romantic Couple Booths

Enjoy a delicate giveaway and flower box

Available May 18 - 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8883 3300

CATCH, Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, No.5 Zhujiang West Road, Tianhe

Special 520 Offer at C'MON BABY



Celebrate 520 "I Love You" with our exclusive set menu at C'MON BABY. Available from May 18 to 20, enjoy a romantic riverside evening with a limited edition RMB999 menu. Only 15 sets are available each day, so book now to secure your spot. Experience love and culinary delight in perfect harmony at C'MON BABY.



May 18 - 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8618011856584

C'MON BABY, 1/F, The YanJiang Building, No.195 YanJiang Zhong Road, Yuexiu

Take Your 520 to the Next Level: Romance on the 41st Floor



Lovebirds seeking an enchanting 520 retreat need look no further than DoubleTree by Hilton's latest offering, "Take Your 520 to the Next Level: Romance on the 41st Floor". Experience romance at its finest with an exclusive stay in the prestigious Presidential Suite with 380㎡, nestled on the 41st floor for breathtaking city views and unparalleled luxury. Indulge in champagne, a sumptuous dinner with five courses, spa treatments, exclusive pick-up service, and more. Also, don't miss the opportunity to unlock your BMW 5 trial experience, creating cherished and unique memories in an unforgettable setting. Book your romantic escape now. Limited availability.

Price: RMB15,520/set

May 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-2833 2888

DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou, No.391 Dongfeng Road, Yuexiu

520 For Lovers

Café Aqua invites you and your beloved to embark on a romantic journey of taste buds, unlock a refreshing seafood carnival buffet, and taste the rich aroma of sparkling wine and limited edition cocktails. "eternal" is hidden in every moment. Chef Andy of Canal Luna passionately interprets Chinese romance and presents a customized 520 Day set dinner for you. Tablecloths sprinkled with rose petals, beautiful flowers and candlesticks, countless translucent goblets... The lights on, the candle flickers, and the atmosphere in CHAR bar & grill is just right at the moment.



May 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8922 8888

InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center, No.828 Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu

Celebrate 520 at Morton's Grille



Celebrate the perfect 520 at Morton's Grille. Morton's Grille presents a special 520 Day Set Menu on May 20. Here is the perfect Valentine's Day with wonderful food and wine and the unique river view in Morton's Grille. 520 Set Menu is offered in 2 sections only for booking at 5pm-7.30pm, and 8pm-8.30pm or after. Please feel free to call and make a reservation.



May 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8708 5888

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, 222 Xingming Road, Tianhe

Exquisite Valentine's Delights: 520 Exclusive Gourmet Offers



Indulge in international gourmet delights and crafted cocktails as we set the stage for a memorable Valentine's Day celebration at Canton Bazaar restaurant. Let our Michelin-awarded Five Zen5es restaurant whisk you away on a love journey with a delicate Chinese set menu. Savor the special day up the cloud with a wide selection of Teppanyaki gourmets, including steaks, sashimi, and sushi. The Westin Pazhou is here to enchant your senses and ignite the passion of love.



Canton Bazaar Restaurant | 520 Buffet Dinner

Price: RMB666/2 persons

Available on May 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8918 1206

Five Zen5es Chinese Restaurant | 520 Set Menu

Price: RMB520/2 persons

Available for lunch and dinner on May 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8918 1226

Mai Japanese Restaurant | Deluxe Teppanyaki Buffet

Price: RMB520/2 persons

Available for lunch and dinner on May 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8918 1246

The Westin Pazhou, Area C, Canton Fair Complex, Haizhu

Skyline 63 520 Special Offer



Elevate your 520 celebration with Skyline 63's breathtaking city vistas paired with our exclusive RMB520 set menu. Indulge in culinary delights amidst panoramic views for an unforgettable evening. Limited availability, reserve your table now!



Price: RMB520/set

May 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8363 8888

Skyline 63, Crowne Plaza Guangzhou City Centre, No.339 Huanshi Road East, Yuexiu

Mikey Zhang Guest Shift



Calling all cocktail enthusiasts in Guangzhou! We've got a special treat for you on May 20 as the maestro mixologist Mikey Zhang takes over the bar at Spin! Formerly the partner of our host @Jackwing and the mastermind behind the renowned bar Nightcap, Mikey likes to call himself "the cocktail enthusiast without boundaries." Known for his unique interpretation and presentation of cocktail flavors, he's affectionately referred to as "Grandpa" by many. As a freelance mixologist now, he's bringing his delicious, fun, and inventive cocktails to Spin! Don't miss out on this chance to catch Mikey in action!



May 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8613316218804

Spin, Shop 101, No.112-118 Donghu Road, Yuexiu

InterNations Guangzhou Kizomba Social Night 2024



Welcome to InterNations Guangzhou Kizomba Social Night 2024! See you on Friday, May 24, at 8.30pm in JoJo's. It's time to learn some dance moves and enjoy a fun social evening with new and old friends! The entrance ticket includes 2 welcome drinks, door gifts to each guest after 1 bottles of healthy juice. Kizomba and Afro dance classes, and a lucky draw! This is the best opportunity to meet expats in Guangzhou! It's optional to join the dance class; you can just come to mingle.

May 24, from 8.30pm

Jojo's Riverside, Shop B11, Party Pier, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu

GF Personal Growth Networking Brunch



Have you ever encountered any personal crises or challenges? Are you still fighting, or have you already transformed your life to the next level? Join us on June 1 at Morton's Grille to embrace the power of self-discovery and empowerment with two extraordinary individuals who have conquered their own personal growth journeys! Delve into insightful conversations, gain practical strategies, and connect with like-minded individuals ready to uplift and inspire. Don't miss out on this opportunity to embrace your journey of transformation and unlock your full potential!



June 1, 2024

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, 222 Xingming Road, Tianhe

Burger Board at LE HACHOIR



Indulge in the ultimate burger experience at Le Hachoir with the Burger Board offer! For just RMB128, savor a mouthwatering burger served with crispy fries, a fresh garden green salad, and your choice of drink.



Every Tuesday in May 2024

For Reservations: +86-18102293165

LE HACHOIR, Unite 60, 62, The Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe

Steve Smith & Vital Information



Experience the electrifying performance of Steve Smith & Vital Information in Guangzhou on May 17! Prepare to be dazzled by their handpicked classics and mesmerizing improvisations. Plus, seize the chance for a 40-minute jazz drumming masterclass with Steve Smith himself, featuring guidance and Q&A sessions.



Price: RMB180-360

May 17, 2024

For Tickets:

https://wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?ssfrom=user-5779821&activityId=226481

SYGH Livehouse, No. 11 Haizhu Tongchuanghui Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu

Pinchas Zukerman



He is undeniably one of the contemporary music masters, renowned as one of the "Top Ten Violinists in the World." He studied under the legendary violin educator Ivan Galamian. Winner of the 23rd Grammy Awards for "Best Chamber Music Performance" and the 24th Grammy Awards for "Best Classical Music Performance," he has received a staggering 21 Grammy nominations, almost sweeping all the highest honors in the classical music realm!



May 18, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-3839 2888

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang West Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Marco Polo Opera



The opera "Marco Polo" is a three-act opera sung in Chinese. With its grand epic scope and stirring tales of love and hate, it showcases the cultural value and humanistic charm of the Silk Road, expressing praise and prayers for human peace and global harmony. The creative team and cast come from all over the world, with diverse cultural backgrounds, symbolizing the collaboration between East and West and the integration of Chinese and Western cultures.



May 18, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-3839 2888

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang West Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Aliso Visaraz Piano Solo Concert



On May 19, witness a historic moment as the 82-year-old contemporary piano maestro graces the stage of the Xinghai Concert Hall for the first time! Prepare to be enchanted by a series of timeless classics, including Schubert's "Six Musical Moments" portraying various emotions, Liszt's renowned "Consolations" and "Études de Concert," renowned for their technical brilliance, as well as Brahms and Prokofiev's piano sonatas. Experience the perfect fusion of musical aesthetics, profound insight, and unparalleled skill from this legendary pianist. Don't miss this extraordinary showcase of musical mastery!



May 19, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8735 3869

Xinghai Concert Hall, No.33 Qingbo Road, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

Athletics China Tour 2024



As Athletics makes their debut in China, the band will also perform their captivating classic album "Who You Are Is Not Enough" in its entirety. This album, renowned for its depth and creativity, delves into a profound exploration of self-awareness.



May 19, 2024

SYGH Livehouse, No. 11, Haizhu Tongchuanghui Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu

Daniel Padim 2024



Experience the enchanting melodies of Daniel Padim's "Waiting for You" Fingerstyle Guitar Tour on May 7, 2024, at 8pm. Join us for an unforgettable evening of acoustic mastery. Choose from our exclusive ticket options: SVIP for 380, VIP for 280, and General Admission for 180. Reserve your spot now and immerse yourself in the soulful rhythms of Daniel Padim's mesmerizing performance.



May 19, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8737 9375

191 Space, No.191 Guangzhou Dadao Zhong, Yuexiu

READ MORE: Fingerstyle Guitarist Daniel Padim Returns for 2nd China Tour

77 Bombay Street CHINA TOUR 2024



This is a joyful band. When you feel sad and gloomy, like the haze of a long night enveloping your valley, why not listen to them? You'll find yourself involuntarily swaying, as a glimmer of light gradually pierces through the layers of sorrow and reaches your heart. Love, hope, sunshine, unnamed flowers... Suddenly, beautiful words about the world start sprouting in your mind, growing into towering trees. You suddenly feel like going to see the sea or embracing love. In any case, there is still hope, so you rise and walk forward once again. Because you know, happier days are coming. Yes, this joyful band is coming in May.



May 19, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8133 4284

MAO Livehouse, 3/F, No.265 Enning Road, Liwan

The Royal Concept China Tour 2024



Now, five years have passed, and the once-big boys have become fathers. Besides their family duties, they still gather regularly to write songs, rehearse, and perform. Just when many thought TRC had reached its end, they released the single "All Day Long" in the summer of 2023, followed by another new single, "Let The Good Times In," at the end of the year. With the rhythm set, a new full-length album is not far away. So, at this moment of reboot, how could they miss out on China, a place of profound significance to them? So, behold the poster!



May 21, 2024

MAO Livehouse Taikoo Warehouse, Warehouse No.4, 54 Hui, Taikoo Warehouse, No.124 Gexin Road, Haizhu

Velvet Melodies at Saturn·Horizon



Indulge in a night of enchanting melodies! Join us on May 23 for "Velvet Melodies," where the music will whisk you away on a journey through the clouds. Let the soothing sounds of our trio serenade you from 9.30pm onwards. Don't miss out on this magical experience!



May 23, from 9.30pm

Saturn·Horizon, 104-1, 1/F, Ximen Qiaojing Building, Huakang Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe

Hicup Class

"Hicup Class" is COFFEESALON's innovative immersive coffee playground, where SALON editors team up with local baristas to offer coffee knowledge classes and personalized 1-on-1 coffee product experiences. Here, you'll discover the joy of coffee freedom!



May 18 - 19, 2024

For Reservations: +8617322219842

Laihui Kitchen, No. 6 First Industrial Fourth Street, Xiecun, Zhongcun Street, Panyu

Festival Iberoamericano de Cine 2024



The Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou is pleased to announce that the Ibero-American Film Festival will resume on April 11, 2024. The festival is jointly organized by the 13 Consulates General of Ibero-American countries in Guangzhou: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Venezuela, and Uruguay.



Every Thursday, from April 11, 2024 until July 11, 2024, from 6.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-2208 1540

Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou, 20/F, Teem Tower, No.208 Tianhe North Road, by Tiyu West Road, Tianhe

