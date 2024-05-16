  1. home
Kerry Hotel Pudong Craft Beer Festival This Weekend!

By That's Shanghai, May 16, 2024

0 0

Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai annual Craft Beer Festival is back, and taking place all weekend!

Weixin-Image_20240516211732.jpg

The hotel will celebrate the best of craft beer Saturday and Sunday. May 18 and 19, bringing various well-known breweries and food vendors to Kerry Parkside for the weekend.

Weixin-Image_20240516211750.jpg

Guests are invited to taste over 50 craft beers that will be available from noon to night at Kerry Parkside Courtyard.

Weixin-Image_20240516211744.jpg

Vendors include The BREW at Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai, The COOK at Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai, Goose Island Beer Company, Automobile Lamborghini, VEDETT, Purmalz Beer, Brooklyn Brewery and Jim Beam.

Weixin-Image_20240516211806.jpg

There will also be a barbecue feast, sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, salads and more at the event.

Weixin-Image_20240516211813.jpg

Guests can enjoy live band entertainment, and other fun-filled activities that will bring happiness to all ages. Most importantly, entry to the event is free.

Weixin-Image_20240516211741.jpg

Kerry Hotel Pudong hosted its first Beer Festival in September 2011. To bring the exceptional experience to beer enthusiasts, the hotel has made this Beer Festival a yearly industrial sensation. 

Weixin-Image_20240516211803.jpg

This year, The BREW’s brewing team is proud to introduce again its award-winning beers.

Weixin-Image_20240516211719.jpg

A craft brewery with its own signature beer created by the resident brew master, a first for a hotel in Shanghai, The BREW is a lively, contemporary bar with pub-style favourite dishes and live music entertainment.

Weixin-Image_20240516211619.jpg

The bar provides both indoor and outdoor seating. Beer connoisseurs or novices may enjoy lunch at The BREW or unwind after a hard day’s work, listen to live music, watch sports or simply relax in the outdoor tent, while taking in views of Century Park.

Weixin-Image_20240516211818.jpg

Six handcrafted beers and one cider represent the tip of a vast selection of beverages on offer.

Weixin-Image_20240516211716.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240516211722.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240516211738.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240516211809.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240516211815.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240516214345.jpg

Sat & Sun May 18 & 19, 11am-9pm; Free Entry

Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路

For more information, please call 6169 8886, email fbreservations.khpu@thekerryhotels.com or visit www.thecookthemeatthebrew.com.

