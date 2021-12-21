6 Unbeatable Xmas and New Year Hotel Deals Across China

Fresh from being named the most sustainable hotel company in Spain and Europe for the third consecutive year, Meliá Hotels International are offering six unbeatable deals for anyone who making a booking before January 3.

And, if all that wasn't enough, Bernardo Cabot Estarellas, Managing Director of Meliá Hotels International in China, recently received the prestigious Silver Magnolia Award, honoring foreigners who contribute significantly to Shanghai’s economic and social development.

Read on to find out about all of the above, starting with those hotel deals...



Meliá Shanghai Parkside

Meliá Shanghai Parkside is a hotel that reflects the Shanghainese Shikumen-style architecture. It is located right next to Shanghai Disneyland Park and famous luxury shopping outlets center Shanghai Village, which makes it a wonderful choice for family travelers and relaxing staycation seekers.

Discount: 25% off

Added Values: Late checkout until 1pm

Gran Meliá Chengdu

Chengdu, the 'Land of Abundance,' where the group opened Gran Meliá Chengdu in 2020. Strategically built by Jincheng Lake, an oasis of tranquility and nature in the center of Chengdu, Gran Meliá Chengdu consists of seven buildings that combine the traditional 'Shu-Han' design of the city with modernist elegance and lush gardens.

Discount: 50% off



Gran Meliá Xian

Following the same 'bleisure' trend, Gran Meliá Xian, its sister hotel and Meliá’s first flagship hotel in China is also located next to a beautiful lake and a magnificent park – Qujiang Pond Ruins Park. It allows business and leisure travelers to enjoy natural scenery and healthy walks.

Discount: 50% off

Added Values: Free upgrade for December bookings

Meliá Chongqing

Meliá Chongqing is an urban resort located amid the beautiful Tieshanping Forest Park. The tranquility of nature in the mountain brings guests a sense of peace. It focuses on the wellbeing of the guests, and respects the local environment, which fully aligns with Meliá’s strategy of sustainability. It is also a great place for families to spend a vacation, as the hotel and its partner organizations provide abundant activity programs for children of all ages.

Discount: 35% off

Added Values: Free minibar

Meliá Jinan

Meliá Jinan is next to the West High-Speed Railway Station and close to the Shandong International Convention and Exhibition Center and shopping center. Nan, its Chinese restaurant, serves exquisite Cantonese and Shandong cuisine. Guests will enjoy its premium-quality dishes combined with attentive service and the intimacy of its private dining rooms. Meliá Jinan also owns more than 1,500 square meters of conference and banquet space for MICE needs.

Discount: 40% off

Added Values: Free minibar

INNSiDE by Meliá Zhengzhou

INNSiDE by Meliá Zhengzhou is located near the East Railway Station, surrounded by office buildings and shopping malls. Its strategic location allows guests to easily visit famous tourist attractions such as Shaolin Temple and Longmen Grottoes either by car or public transport. The hotel not only runs a 24-hour fitness centre, but also prepares surprising extras for guests such as a free minibar and local snacks. It is ideal for both business and leisure travelers and a great base for exploring one of the fastest-growing cities in central China.

Discount: 30% off

Added Values: Free minibar & includes breakfast for 2

For more information or to book any of the above deals now, visit Melia.com or scan the QR:

Meliá Hotels International: Most Sustainable Hotel Company in Europe and Spain

Meliá Hotels International has once again been recognized as a leader in sustainability in the hotel industry.

Despite the profound impact of the pandemic on the travel industry, Spain’s largest hotel company has continued to strengthen its commitment to help combat climate change and preserve the future of travel destinations.

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is the most comprehensive assessment in the world of the performance in sustainability of more than 10,000 companies across all industries.

In 2019 and 2020, Meliá ranked first in the global hotel industry, and in 2021 maintains its leadership in Europe and Spain.

In particular, the company leads the world in the Governance and Economic dimension, once again achieving the top score among all the companies evaluated in terms of Climate Strategy.

“With a global presence on four continents, we are committed to working towards a new sustainable and responsible hospitality model, increasing the contribution of the industry to society and helping protect the planet,” stated Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Meliá Hotels International.

“We are very proud that Meliá is the brand that is leading this transformation and that we are seen as a benchmark for sustainability in the world, given that this will be key to the tourism of the future.”

Meliá’s Bernardo Cabot Estarellas Receives Shanghai’s Prestigious Silver Magnolia Award

Bernardo Cabot Estarellas, Managing Director of Meliá Hotels International in China, is a recent recipient of the Silver Magnolia Award, an annual honor initiated by the Shanghai Municipal Government in 1989 to recognize foreigners who contribute significantly to Shanghai’s economic and social development. We caught up with him to wish him well on winning the prestigious prize.



First of all, big congratulations – what does the Silver Magnolia Award mean to you?

It is a great honor for me. Shanghai is my second home and it makes me feel so proud to receive the Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award from the city government.

Shanghai is the place I feel I belong to. My family and I have established our roots here for more than a decade, and we have a very strong emotional attachment to this city. My two daughters had a happy childhood and teenage life here and they grew up learning Chinese culture from a young age, which will be a valuable experience for them.

We welcomed our Chinese son in 2014, and formed an even bigger family in Shanghai. We felt our ties with the city and the country even stronger. I feel very grateful to receive the Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award, and will continue to contribute to the promotion of the hotel industry in Shanghai and China, as well as the cooperation, economic and cultural communication between China and Spain.

When did you first come to Shanghai?

I arrived in Shanghai in 2010, the same year as the impressive World Expo. I was appointed by the company as Senior Vice President for the Asia Pacific region and came to open the Shanghai office, which would serve as the headquarters not only for the company in China but also for the entire Asia Pacific region. Our family’s immersion in society was easier than I imagined; people were really nice, and I guess that helped a lot for us to adapt ourselves quite quickly to the new environment.

How has the city changed and developed over the years you have lived here?

I have to say that Shanghai is evolving so fast that every day it is different. The speed of its development is marvelous. I can give some examples from my daily life experience. When I first arrived, it was very hard to find good coffee in Shanghai. But now, as a recent report shows, Shanghai has more coffee shops than any other city in the entire world, and more than half of them are boutique or artisanal.

Technology and digitalization is another thing that impresses me. Alipay and WeChat push China towards a cashless society. When I went back to Spain for vacation, I always forgot to bring my wallet with me when I went out because I had got used to the convenient life here.

I feel China, and especially Shanghai, is living in a more advanced society in terms of life convenience.

What is it that makes the city of Shanghai so special?

I think it is its diversity and inclusivity. Shanghai has a unique ‘East meets West’ culture, and is a city of China, but more than China. It is a modern metropolis with global influence.

I feel the people here are very open-minded and full of curiosity and always open their arms to new things. This is amazing, and that’s why the city is constantly absorbing nutrition from different cultures and evolving fast, acting as a pioneer and trendsetter for the whole country.

No doubt I think it is the most international city in China, and it certainly attracts foreigners to move and stay here.

In what ways do you help promote relations between Spain and China?

As a member of the China-Spain Business Advisory Council, I’m very happy to be actively involved in the Council on behalf of Meliá Hotels International in promoting economic ties and development between Spain and China from the social, political, economic and cultural perspectives.

Meliá Hotels International has long supported various activities for the promotion of relations between China and Spain. During President Xi Jinping's state visit to Spain in November 2018, I was honored to support the Spanish Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism in the relevant preparatory work.

In 2015, Meliá Hotels International launched a training program called ‘Pengyou,’ which aims to help our hotels around the world to learn more about Chinese culture and customs to better serve and meet the expectations of Chinese guests.

This year, we supported the roadshows of Turespaña (Spain Tourism Board) in Chengdu and Xi’an to help to promote Spain as a charming travel destination and organized an art-gastronomy workshop, inspired by the famous Spanish painter Joan Miro, to bring Spanish culture to the industry professionals and media.

We also just finished supporting the Consulate General of the Kingdom of Spain in Shanghai to host two successful events in celebration of Spain’s National Day at our hotel Meliá Shanghai Hongqiao in October.

How does the ‘Pengyou’ training program work?

We have created a manual as service standards to educate our hotels worldwide, including guest reception, room facilities, dining services and preferences, Chinese payment methods, etc. From having Chinese-speaking staff assisting the guests during their stay, to preparing traditional Chinese breakfast such as congee and dim sum, we want to make our Chinese guests feel at home away from home through those small details.

How important is cultural understanding between nations?

We all come from different backgrounds and cross-nation cultural understanding allows us to be able to stand in others’ shoes. It helps to build a world of less judgment and more empathy and inclusivity. Cultural understanding also helps us learn from each other and get inspired.

I am a culturally savvy person and I love to study local culture. During my time here in China, I have become fascinated by Chinese culture. Meanwhile, I am also passionate about sharing the culture of my own country, Spain, with more people. I feel very committed and I have so much enthusiasm to contribute to improving the cultural understanding between China and Spain.

This is also Meliá Hotels International's commitment; as a Spanish company in China, we aim to bring the best of both cultures together.

You are also a black belt in Taekwondo and Judo. Martial Arts are sports with a certain amount of philosophy behind them. Does that transfer over into your work life?

What I like about practicing martial arts, and what helps me improve a lot is concentration and resilience, regardless of its format. I think these two things are extremely important in our lives, both at work and at the personal level.

I am an activist, and I dedicate 100% when I do something. High concentration helps me to have high efficiency and effectiveness. Resilience is also essential. We often to face difficult situations in our lives. We might need to bend, we might get hit, but if we resist, we will stay until the end.

What do you see for Shanghai and yourself in the future?

Without a doubt, Shanghai is and will be a reference worldwide in all aspects: urban development, education, lifestyle, fashion, health care, hospitality, infrastructures. In my opinion, Shanghai is a place where everyone should invest part of their life to feel the soul of a modern eastern city.

Myself, I don’t know. It is hard to say about the future because the world is changing so quickly. But what I can say is that I am now working hard for the city, the country, my company and enjoying, with my family, this extraordinary opportunity. We are in the right place at the right moment.

[All images courtesy of Meliá Hotels International]





