Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

One new locally transmitted COVID-19 case has been confirmed by the Shanghai Health Commission.

The local patient, a 33-year-old male, is a colleague of a case confirmed on December 7. He has been under quarantine since December 7 and tested positive yesterday, December 17.

All people who had contact with him have already been put under medical observation.

After the December 7 case was confirmed, Wu Jinglei, head of the Shanghai Health Commission, announced that Shanghai will implement strict limits on the holding of artistic performances, sports events, festivals, activities, meetings or celebrations, with large-scale gatherings canceled or delayed, or held with a strictly controlled number of participants. He also urged residents to avoid non-essential trips.

China has identified 12 high-risk areas, including one in Shanghai's Pudong New District, and 56 medium-risk areas at the time of publication. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]