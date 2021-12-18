  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

By Ned Kelly, December 18, 2021

0 0

One new locally transmitted COVID-19 case has been confirmed by the Shanghai Health Commission.

The local patient, a 33-year-old male, is a colleague of a case confirmed on December 7. He has been under quarantine since December 7 and tested positive yesterday, December 17. 

All people who had contact with him have already been put under medical observation.

After the December 7 case was confirmed, Wu Jinglei, head of the Shanghai Health Commission, announced that Shanghai will implement strict limits on the holding of artistic performances, sports events, festivals, activities, meetings or celebrations, with large-scale gatherings canceled or delayed, or held with a strictly controlled number of participants. He also urged residents to avoid non-essential trips.

READ MORE: Shanghai Reports New COVID-19 Case – Limits Large Events

China has identified 12 high-risk areas, including one in Shanghai's Pudong New District, and 56 medium-risk areas at the time of publication. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

frame-5-.png

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

more news

90% of Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

90% of Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Over 113 million permanent residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Guangzhou Reports Omicron Variant COVID-19 Case

Guangzhou Reports Omicron Variant COVID-19 Case

The positive case discovered on Monday is that of the Omicron variant.

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Detected on Chinese Mainland

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Detected on Chinese Mainland

The case was imported from abroad via an asymptomatic carrier who arrived in Tianjin on December 9.

Shanghai Reports New COVID-19 Case – Limits Large Events

Large-scale gatherings will be canceled or delayed, or held with a strictly controlled number of participants.

BREAKING: 2 New Local COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Shanghai

A mother and daughter, the pair live in Pudong New Area.

Hong Kong Reports 2 Cases of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

The new variant may disrupt the planned border re-opening with the Chinese mainland.

Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Cases

The three cases are friends who traveled to Suzhou together from November 19-21.

Shanghai Marathon Postponed Due to COVID-19

Current situation claims another victim.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

Supplying the World: South China's Cargo Boom

Is Ctrip CEO Right About China’s Border Opening in Half a Year?

Starbucks Closes Stores For Using Expired Ingredients

Evergrande Debt Crisis Deepens

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

100architects: China's Pioneers of Functional Urban Art

100architects: China's Pioneers of Functional Urban Art

Licking the Bowl Clean: Tasty Thai Curry in Dadonghai

Licking the Bowl Clean: Tasty Thai Curry in Dadonghai

Noticed a Change in Beijing Subway Stations Recently?

Noticed a Change in Beijing Subway Stations Recently?

Naughty and Nice Holiday Events in Sanya

Naughty and Nice Holiday Events in Sanya

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives