90% of Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

According to figures from the National Health Commission, a total of 113 million people in Guangdong are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Guangdong, 90% of the population, as reported by Guangdong Daily.

The province has a total population of 126 million permanent residents.

As of December 7, 2021, a total 246 million COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Guangdong.

The National Health Commission also reported this week that over 2.6 billion doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the Chinese mainland.

The total number of people in the Chinese mainland fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is 1.16 billion, around 82.9% of the population.

Respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan previously stated that for China to open its borders for international travel, those fully vaccinated against in COVID-19 in the country must reach 80-85% of the total population.

