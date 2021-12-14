  1. home
90% of Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

By Lars James Hamer, December 14, 2021

According to figures from the National Health Commission, a total of 113 million people in Guangdong are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Guangdong, 90% of the population, as reported by Guangdong Daily. 

The province has a total population of 126 million permanent residents. 

As of December 7, 2021, a total 246 million COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Guangdong. 

The National Health Commission also reported this week that over 2.6 billion doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the Chinese mainland.

The total number of people in the Chinese mainland fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is 1.16 billion, around 82.9% of the population.

Read More 2.6 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in China

Respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan previously stated that for China to open its borders for international travel, those fully vaccinated against in COVID-19 in the country must reach 80-85% of the total population.

Read More Is Ctrip CEO Right About China’s Border Opening in Half a Year?

