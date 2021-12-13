  1. home
Two Starbucks Stores Close After Allegedly Selling Expired Food and Drink

By Lars James Hamer, December 13, 2021

Two Starbucks in Wuxi, east China, have closed after they were found to be using expired ingredients to make food and drink products. 

Staff within each of the two different stores were found changing the sell-by date of food materials and then using them to make food and drinks. 

The story was uncovered by The Beijing News who carried out an undercover investigation on said stores. 

A video has gone viral showing a member of staff using chocolate sauce and matcha sauce to make a drink for a customer, despite both clearly being out of date. 

Different products such as black tea and butter had their labels changed so they could be used, despite being past their sell-by date. 

Unsealed display sandwiches which should have been removed and thrown out were sold the following day. 

The investigation was carried out from October to November 2021. When Starbucks heard of the scandal, they closed both stores. 

[Cover image via Wikimedia

STARBUCKS

