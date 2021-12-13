  1. home
2.6 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in China

By Lars James Hamer, December 13, 2021

More than 2.6 billion doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Chinese mainland, according to the National Health Commission.

 The findings were published on Sunday, December 12 and examined data gathered from 31 provinces within the mainland. 

According to a National Health Commission press conference given on December 11, the total number of people in the Chinese mainland fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is 1.16 billion, around 82.9% of the population.

Beijing has a population of 22 million and has administered over 54 million doses. 

Many provinces are pushing to vaccinate as many residents as possible and in Yangxi, south Guangdong, medical workers hosted a vaccination drive in some kindergartens. 

In Shanxi Province, children aged three to eleven years old can be vaccinated if their parents consent. 

In November, China began issuing COVID-19 booster shots for those already fully vaccinated, significantly improving the number of vaccines given. 

