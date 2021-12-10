Further Changes to the Chinese HSK Exam

Overseas students studying the Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi (HSK), the official Chinese language proficiency exam, will now have to sit an official speaking test.

The changes will be implemented in January 2022 and will apply to all students outside of China studying HSK3 to HSK6.

HSK3 students will sit a beginner level speaking test, HSK4 students will do an intermediate test and students of HSK5 and 6 will take advanced level tests.

Chinese Testing International (CTI), the official moderator of HSK made an official announcement on their website:

“In order to promote the development of Chinese language exam, carry out the requirements of the Chinese Language Level Standards of International Chinese Education and promote the high-quality development of international Chinese language education worldwide, we’ve decided to combine the Written and Spoken parts of the Chinese Proficiency Test (HSK).”

In May last year, CTI announced that there would be a major reform of the current HSK model, with more vocabulary added and an extension from six levels to nine.

Currently, HSK is structured from levels one to six, but this new model will now have nine levels in total, spread out among three stages (beginner, intermediate and advanced).

[Cover image via Pixabay]