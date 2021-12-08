  1. home
Shanghai Reports New COVID-19 Case – Limits Large Events

By Ned Kelly, December 8, 2021

One new locally transmitted COVID-19 case has been confirmed by the Shanghai Health Commission.

The 30-year-old man is a resident of Phase Four of Yulanxiangyuan residential complex in Pudong New Area. He had received only one shot of the coronavirus vaccine and is reported to have mild symptoms.

The Shanghai case is a close contact of a case in another province, having taken a high-speed train from Shanghai to his hometown on December 1 and attending a gathering, during which he had contact with the case. He returned to Shanghai on December 4.

Forty-one people who had close links with him have been put under medical observation. A total of 11,334 persons had been screened as of Wednesday morning. All results were negative. A total of 596 environmental samples have been collected, and all also tested negative.

Phase Four of Yulanxiangyuan residential complex in Zhangjiang Town in Pudong has been elevated to a medium-level risk area, bringing the total number of medium-level risk areas in the city to five.

At a press briefing this morning, Wu Jinglei, head of the Shanghai Health Commission, announced that, according to the requirements of the guidance on the prevention and control of the epidemic, Shanghai will implement strict limits on the holding of artistic performances, sports events, festivals, activities, meetings or celebrations. Large-scale gatherings will be canceled or delayed, or held with a strictly controlled number of participants.

Residents should avoid non-essential trips, he added.

China has identified eight high-risk and 41 medium-risk areas at the time of publication. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

frame-5-.png

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

