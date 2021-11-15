2021 Run to Give, Run for a Dream

Marriott Greater China Business Councils launched the Run to Give 2021 charity run on October 24, and brought the 322 Marriott hotels together to organize the relay race. Total 12,131 Marriott associates and 1,671 Marriott guests in 80 cities have participated in this activity.

Ms. Ye Li, Chairman of Yao Foundation, joined the Shanghai Charity Run to support the runners. With the theme of "Run for Dream," three sports stars, including Olympic long-distance champion Junxia Wang, World championship fencing champion Jun Zhu and Chinese legendary basketball star Haixia Zheng, have been invited to be the pacesetters in Beijing, Guangzhou and Chengdu respectively. This initiative raised RMB 1,205,587 in donations for the Yao Foundation to support China youth educational development.

Ye Li, Chairman of Yao Foundation join RTG Shanghai

Junxia Wang, Olympic track and field champion joined RTG Beijing





Jun Zhu, World championship fencing champion joined RTG Guangzhou

Haixia Zheng, Chinese legendary basketball star joined RTG Chengdu



“It has been five years since we held the first ‘Run to Give’ campaign,” said Ms. Angela Pan, Chair of Marriott Greater China Business Councils. “Guided by the SERVE360 principle, Marriott International keeps delivering the ‘spirit to serve our community,' our associates stay together to support the local revitalization in the form of a charity run activity and radiate positive energy to the community. We are very honored to invite four sports stars to join us this year and hope we can inspire more people to support the educational development in rural areas.”



To date, Marriott International has donated RMB29.8 million to the Yao Foundation. The donation was used to build nine Hope Primary Schools in Sichuan, Guizhou, Shanxi, Hunan, Hebei and Henan provinces, and to fund libraries, computer rooms and other necessary hardwares. Moreover, Marriott international has supported eight seasons of the Hope Primary School Basketball Season project and provided continuous support to the Yao Foundation. "We are very happy to continue the partnership with Marriott International and to contribute to youth education development. Yao Foundation has been working together with Marriott since 2013 not only to support education projects for children, but also to deliver the same sport spirit and charity value to our society. We believe unremitting actions is the best way to support those children’s dreams,” added Ms. Li Ye, Chairman of Yao Foundation.





About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,800 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Yao Foundation

The Yao Foundation is a specialized fund established in 2008 by Yao Ming under the auspices of the China Youth Development Foundation, and registered as a charitable foundation in China in 2018. It aims at promoting the all-around development of Chinese youth by providing them with opportunities to improve their education, sports skills, health and self-esteem. In 2012, the Yao Foundation launched the Hope Primary School Basketball Season project, aiming to improve rural school physical education through donations of equipment, volunteer support, and multi-level matches, among other charitable interventions. As of 2020, the project covers 29 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions. More than 1125 rural schools have participated in the project, while more than 1,375,000 pupils have benefited from eight seasons of the Hope Primary School Basketball Project.

About Marriott Greater China Business Councils

Marriott International has nearly 200 Business Councils, Junior Business Councils and Sub Councils worldwide. These Councils engage General Managers and other associates across all brands and business functions to work on shared business challenges, as well as community and government affairs opportunities, to collectively achieve a stronger impact in a specific city, state, country or region. In Greater China, there are 4 Business Councils include 15 sub-councils throughout the country and represent more than 350 properties. “At Marriott we believe how we do business is as important as the business we do”, banding together, the Councils perpetuate Marriott culture, implement Serve 360 and lead market-driven initiatives.