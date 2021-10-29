36 Halloween Events in Haikou

Time to pick your costume and head out to a Halloween party in Haikou.



Until November 1: Halloween Set Meal



Daily Until Nov 1, 7-11pm; RMB688. Zeus Restaurant & Bar.

October 29: Peter Pan



Tues-Fri Oct 26-29, 7.30pm; RMB50-99. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

October 29-31: Magic Journey



Enjoy Hogwarts-themed Halloween parties, afternoon tea, buffet and more.

Fri-Sun Oct 29-31, times vary; RMB88-398. Buy and book by calling the hotel 3128-9999. Sofitel Haikou.

October 29-31: 5th Asian AI Technology Report



Fri-Sun Oct 29-31. Contact Xu at 13627570288 to find out time, register and pay the non-member fee. Howard Johnson Star Bay Hotel.



October 29-31: 6th Hainan New Energy Vehicle Exhibition



Fri-Sat Oct 29-31, 9am-5.30pm; Free. Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center.

October 29-31: Happy Market



Wares to be bought will be plenty: antiques, jewelry, handcrafts, painting and sculpture. This is wrapped up in an interactive experience.



Fri-Sun Oct 29-31, 6pm-10pm on Fri, Noon to 10pm on Sat & Sun; Free. Mission Hills New Town Market.

October 29: Malificenta



Fri Oct 29, 10.30pm; Free. Frey.

October 30: Jack O’Lantern DIY







Halloween party with lanterns, face painting and more.







Sat Oct 30, 5.30pm; Free. Wuyue Square.

October 30: Halloween Surprises Carnival

Halloween theme buffet dinner, surprise activities and trick or treating.

Sat & Sun Oct 30-31, 5pm; RMB138-298. Haikou Langham Hotel.

October 30: Amazing Halloween Party



Sat & Sun Oct 30 & 31, 5.30-9pm; RMB428-288. Hilton Haikou.



October 30: Freak Night



Sat Oct 30, 10.30pm; Free. Frey.

October 30: A Clockwork Orange Theme Party



The theme of this Halloween party is the film A Clockwork Orange. If you come in costume, dress according to theme, as well as enjoying the food and wine to add to the fun.



Sat Oct 30, Scan the QR for the time; RMB128. A puff.

October 30: Kids DIY Flower Design



Sat Oct 30, 4-5.15pm; RMB168. Rooted Design Studio.

October 31: Kids Halloween Baking Activity

We will make Halloween-themed snacks and play a game. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes. The activity is limited to 15 children, ages 3 and up.



Sun Oct 31, 3-4pm; RMB120. RSVP required by contacting WeChat ID: clstephens. Sweet Aroma.

October 31: Halloween Theme Garden Party

Squid game theme competitions, concert, market and an NPC parade.

Sun Oct 31, 4.30-10pm; Free. Box Market.

October 31: Squid Game



Play three games for much lower stakes. More information here.



Sun Oct 31, 6pm-late; RMB368. Nineteen Taphouse.

October 31: Chimac Loves You



Because Chimac loves you, whoever comes to Chimac Guomao and says “I love Chimac” in Chinese will get a FREE Halloween beer! Also we are giving out Jello Shots to those people who are ‘sick.’ Also... free Halloween cookies for ‘kids.’ Come to Chimac Guomao on the 31st and enjoy with us. Chimac loves you!

Sun Oct 31, all day; Free. Chimac Guomao.



October 31: Play or Die



Sun Oct 31, 10.30pm; Free. Frey.

Until October 31: DIY Cooking Classes



Children 12 and up are welcome.



Sat & Sun Until Oct 31, 2-5pm; RMB120-140 per class. Grocery.

October 31: Spooktacular



Enjoy these children’s activities including a Halloween party and buffet dinner.



Sun Oct 31, 11am; RMB98-888. The Ritz-Carlton, Haikou.



October 31: Singles Escape Room Party



Meet the next love of your life while you escape a Halloween-themed escape room.



Sun Oct 31, 3-6pm; RMB298 per person. TNT Immersive Theater.

October 31: Deals at Mediterraneo



This and other deals available on Halloween only.



Sun Oct 31; RMB398. Mediterraneo Italian Restaurant.



November 3: Happy Mozart



A live performance in memory of Mozart and accompanied with musical storytelling.



Wed Nov 3, 7pm; Free. RSVP by joining the group. Hainan Weicheng Theater.

November 5: Travel N Style

Virtual travel, trivia games, social chat and a lot more.



Fri Nov 5, 7-8.30pm; RMB 28 per person. Scan the QR code above to RSVP. The Porch Cafe.

November 6: Russian Art Painting Salon

The theme of this activity is autumn with the purpose of recruiting young artists to feel the joy of art..



Sat Nov 6, 3pm, 5pm; Scan the QR code for more information about prices. Haikou No Word Education at Baishamen Park.

Until November 8: Oil Painting Exhibit of Landscapes



The sea’s rhythm and coconut-flavored breeze are expressed in oil by Fu Guoping and Wang Xin.



Sat-Mon Oct 23-Nov 8, 3pm; Free. Mass Art Museum.

November 11: Modern Dance “First Love”

Thurs Nov 11, 8-9.50pm; RMB11-280. RSVP by joining the group. Haikou Performing Arts Center.

November 13: Born for Blues Concert



Including the concert, there will be a lucky draw.



Sat Nov 13, 7pm; RMB80 presale, RMB100 on site. Children free. Haikou Container Market.



November 14: Immersive “Snow Princess”

Experience “Frozen” in this parent and child drama.

Sun Nov 14, 2.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm; RMB80-460. RSVP by joining the group. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

November 20: Peppa Pig’s Perfect Rainy Day



Performed in Chinese.



Sat Nov 20, 3pm & 7.30pm show times; RMB50-480. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

November 24: Through the Rainforest Nationwide Premier







Through the Rainforest is a film about Hainan education poverty alleviation.

Wed Nov 24; Prices Vary. At most major movie theaters.



Until November 28: Grocery DIY Schedule



Sun & Sat Until Nov 28, 2-5pm; RMB120-140. RSVP by joining the group. The Grocery.

Until November 28: Calligraphy and Scroll Painting Exhibition



Qing and Ming Dynasty Scroll Paintings from the permanent collection of Jiangsu Province’s Jianghai Museum.

Until Nov 28. Haikou. Exhibit Hall 1, Hainan Museum.





Until December 30: Recalling Party History



This red themed exhibition recalls Party history through sculpture and painting.



Daily, Until Dec 30; Free. Wanlu Park.



Fridays: African Drums & More Musical Jam Session



Tiny Concerts presents this jam session focused on sounds and music from Africa. The venue is small so attendees must reserve their spot ahead of time.



Fri Oct 29, 8.30-11.30pm; entry fee requires bringing beer to share. Venue is in Meilan district off of Xixili Commercial Street. WeChat ID: wangtong3644.

Sundays: Urban Sketchers



Haikou Urban Sketchers meet most Sundays at a different location across the city to socialize, drink tea, and draw the beautiful city we live in.



Every Sun, 9am-5.30pm. Free. Contact WeChat ID: baowow5. Kaida Hotel.



