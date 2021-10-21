  1. home
We're Hiring: Account Executive & Events Marketing Executive

By That's, October 21, 2021

That’s is seeking a Account Executive and Events Marketing Executive to work alongside our dedicated and dynamic international teams in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Sanya.

That’s operates under Guangzhou JY International Cultural Communication Co., Ltd, a multimedia company based in top-tier cities across China, with a comprehensive portfolio of products including print magazines, city and national websites, mobile and tablet apps, a strong social media presence, as well as regular supplements.

Our publications and platforms cover a wide variety of topics in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Suzhou, Sanya and Greater China, including: news, restaurants and dining, bars and nightlife, arts and entertainment, events, lifestyle, families and kids, fashion, culture, sports, business, environment, technology and much more.

Deeply connected with the local market and culture, we have been in business in China for over 20 years. With a vibrant mix of local and international staff, we are focused on delivering quality lifestyle content across a variety of different platforms.

We're looking for enthusiastic candidates for the following two roles.

Account Executive

Responsibilities

Daily Sales Activities

  • Implement integrated media plans and follow the project process through in a number of commercial territories (health, education, food & beverage, fashion, arts, entertainment) 

  • Pitch and create advertising packages and events that meet clients’ needs and budget

  • Maintain existing customer relationships, so as to develop in-depth business

  • Accomplish the sales quota with full reports to line manager

  • Take care of the after-sale service within deadline

  • Track and monitor project progress

  • Monitor and control payment process and AR performance

  • Collect and report market information to marketing department

Business Development

  • Cumulate a large sum of prospects

  • Build up the interest of new business prospects in new territories

Qualifications and Traits

  • University graduated or above

  • Excellent command of both written and oral English

  • Fluent in Chinese

  • Minimum one years sales or marketing experience (Media or PR agency background preferable)

  • Strong organizational skills, presentable, professional and honest

  • Willing to learn, eager to fulfill the team targets and work under pressure

  • A real interest in sales as a profession

  • Open-minded and active

Events Marketing Executive

Responsibilities

  • Event management and implementation, including press conference, onsite events and general promotion;

  • Outreach to build new relationships and networks with colleagues, clients and the media;

  • Prepare regular client reports and attend client meetings;

  • Work as part of a department account team to develop client proposals and implement PR strategies;

  • Assist in researching, writing and distributing press releases and brand stories to targeted media;

  • Promote news stories and features to media;

  • Attend public events as representative;

  • Undertake research for new business proposal and presenting to potential new clients;

  • Social media management 

Required Skills

  • Bachelor degree or above;

  • Work experience in events and marketing related sector preferable;

  • Creative, social, responsible, multi-tasking, passionate and eager to grow with team;

  • Must be a good team player;

  • Knowledge and passion for social media

  • Strong time management skills and the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

  • Native, or native-level spoken and written Chinese

  • Good English writing and communication skills

To apply, send an email with your CV and cover letter in English to christycai@thatsmags.com with the subject 'Account Executive' or 'Event Marketing Executive'.

hiring China Jobs jobs

