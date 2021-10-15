27 Awesome Haikou Events: Puppets, Parties, Drama & More

The typhoon has gone, so get out of the house and find some fun!



October 23: Hainan Opera Puppets Talk



Featuring a lush taster menu from A Puff and an actually professional interpreter, this talk on one of Hainan's Intangible Cultural Heritage items promises to be well worth the money.

Sat Oct 23, 7pm; RMB100. Scan the code to pay. Fullsing.



Daily:Unlimited Cocktails Deal



The only rule is that you’ve got to finish your glass before you order another off their cocktails list.



Daily, 7-11pm; RMB99 per day. Zeus Restaurant & Bar.





October 15: African Drums & More Musical Jam Session



Tiny Concerts presents this jam session focused on sounds and music from Africa. The venue is small so attendees must reserve their spot ahead of time.



Fri Oct 15, 8.30-11.30pm; entry fee requires bringing beer to share. Venue is in Meilan district off of Xixili Commercial Street. WeChat ID: wangtong3644.

October 15: Singles Oil Painting Salon





Find your soulmate, or at least have some fun painting with this Singles Oil Painting Salon (油画单身交友沙龙) hosted by Hainan Singles at the Haikou 798 Art School on October 15.



Fri Oct 15, 7.30pm. RMB138. Contact WeChat ID: Hainanyiban. Haikou 798 Art School.



October 15-17: The Lion King Parties



This weekend, everyone's favorite LGBT friendly club is getting wild.

Fri-Sun Oct 15-17, 10.30pm; Free. Frey.

October 16: Octoberfest for Paws



Show your love for pups and eat, eat, eat.



Sat Oct 16, 11.30am-1.00pm. RMB20. Haikou. Grocery.

October 16: Parent & Child Woodworking





Make memories with your child at this workshop making a pinwheel. Materials provided.



Sat Oct 16, 3-5pm; RMB169 one parent, one child or RMB199 one parent, two children. RSVP by contacting WeChat ID: clstephens. Sweet Aroma.

October 16: That Physics Show



Sat Oct 16, 10.30am, 3.30pm. RMB100-480. Haikou. Hainan Provincial Song and Dance Theater.

Until October 31: DIY Cooking Classes



Children 12 and up are welcome.



Sat & Sun Until Oct 31, 2-5pm; RMB120-140 per class. Grocery.

October 16: Jeff Chang 2021 Continuum 2.0 Tour



Sat Oct 16, 7.30pm. Tickets range RMB480-1288. Haikou. Wuyuanhe Stadium.

October 16: HAK Raver Open Deck 414



Adam and Gigolo will accompany you on the dance floor.



Sat Oct 16, 10pm-3am; Free. 414 Club.



October 16: Huacai Romantic - History of One Hundred Years Art Exhibit



A total of 106 artwork pieces will be displayed, representing the development of art in Haikou over the years.

Sat Oct 16, 10am; Free. Exhibition Hall of Hainan Painting and Calligraphy Academy.

October 16-17: The Frog Prince



This adapation based on the world classic fairy tale expresses true friendship and wonderful adventure.

Sat & Sun Oct 16 & 17, 3pm & 7.30pm; RMB50-99. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

October 17: Kids Baking Activity



Learn to make Rice Krispie treats and enjoy storytime. Ingredients and apron provided.



Sun Oct 17, 3-4pm; RMB100 per child. RSVP by contacting WeChat ID: clstephens. Sweet Aroma.

October 17: Youth Party of Hainan Folk Culture and Art



Experience this Qiongju Opera evening by reserving your spot (15279212674).



Sat Oct 16, 8-9.30pm; Free. Haikou TV Station Studio.

October 17: Blues Brothers Jam Session



Jam session and public performance with the amazing Hainan Blues Brothers.

Sun Oct 17, 8-10pm; No cover charge but audience members are kindly requested to purchase drinks or snacks from the venue. Carving Time Coffee (Arcade Old Street).

October 17: Become A Great Translator



This English learning seminar promises high gains in translation skills.



Sun Oct 17, 3.30-5.30pm; Free. Haikou Longhua Talent Home.

October 18-30: Halloween Countdown



This online event takes place every week to count up to Halloween, when Sanya Getaway will kick off to have their family Halloween Party. Join the group for fun activities to enjoy with your child. It doesn’t matter if you’re in Sanya or not!



Daily Oct 18-30; RMB50. Online. WeChat ID: Anna_Sanya_Getaway.

October 19-28: Teach Better Series



Get your PD time covered and online with these workshops offered online by well-known UK universities.



Tues & Thurs Oct 19 & 21, 26 & 28, 5-6pm; Free. Online.

October 19-20: Stage Play “Forever Shining Red Star”



A red classic and interactive stage play of youth.

Tues-Wed Oct 19-20, 8-9.30pm; RMB50-380. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

October 20: Emperor's New Clothes



Professor Lin Yi's music lecture will incorporate audible sound, medatation and body rhythm.



Wed Oct 20, 7pm; Free. RSVP by joining the group. Hainan Weicheng Theater.

October 22 & 23: DIY Flower Design



Gain flower arranging skills with this DIY design class utilizing paper materials and ribbons. Registration fee includes flowers, materials and training.

Fri & Sat Oct 22 & 23, 4-5.15pm; RMB168. Register by Oct 17 by contacting WeChat ID: rooted2216. Rooted Design Studio.



October 27: Viola and Violin Mini-concert



Enchanting interactive musical story and live performance.

Wed Oct 27, 7pm; Free. RSVP by joining the group. Hainan Weicheng Theater.

October 30: Kids DIY Flower Design



Sat Oct 30, 4-5.15pm; RMB168. Rooted Design Studio.

November 3: Happy Mozart



A live performance in memory of Mozart and accompanied with musical storytelling.



Wed Nov 3, 7pm; Free. RSVP by joining the group. Hainan Weicheng Theater.

November 20: Peppa Pig’s Perfect Rainy Day



Performed in Chinese.



Sat Nov 20, 3pm & 7.30pm show times; RMB50-480. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

Until November 28: Calligraphy and Scroll Painting Exhibition

Qing and Ming Dynasty Scroll Paintings from the permanent collection of Jiangsu Province’s Jianghai Museum.

Until Nov 28. Haikou. Exhibit Hall 1, Hainan Museum.

