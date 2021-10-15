  1. home
27 Awesome Haikou Events: Puppets, Parties, Drama & More

By Marian Rosenberg, October 15, 2021

0 0

The typhoon has gone, so get out of the house and find some fun!

Sponsored

October 23: Hainan Opera Puppets Talk

WechatIMG191.jpg

Featuring a lush taster menu from A Puff and an actually professional interpreter, this talk on one of Hainan's Intangible Cultural Heritage items promises to be well worth the money.

202110/WechatIMG213.jpeg

Sat Oct 23, 7pm; RMB100. Scan the code to pay. Fullsing.

Daily:Unlimited Cocktails Deal

WechatIMG23.jpeg

The only rule is that you’ve got to finish your glass before you order another off their cocktails list.

Daily, 7-11pm; RMB99 per day. Zeus Restaurant & Bar.


October 15: African Drums & More Musical Jam Session

Tiny Concerts presents this jam session focused on sounds and music from Africa. The venue is small so attendees must reserve their spot ahead of time.

Fri Oct 15, 8.30-11.30pm; entry fee requires bringing beer to share. Venue is in Meilan district off of Xixili Commercial Street. WeChat ID: wangtong3644.

October 15: Singles Oil Painting Salon


Image via Dianping


Find your soulmate, or at least have some fun painting with this Singles Oil Painting Salon (油画单身交友沙龙) hosted by Hainan Singles at the Haikou 798 Art School on October 15.

Fri Oct 15, 7.30pm. RMB138. Contact WeChat ID: Hainanyiban. Haikou 798 Art School.

October 15-17: The Lion King Parties

This weekend, everyone's favorite LGBT friendly club is getting wild.

Fri-Sun Oct 15-17, 10.30pm; Free. Frey.

October 16: Octoberfest for Paws

WechatIMG173.jpeg

Show your love for pups and eat, eat, eat.

Sat Oct 16, 11.30am-1.00pm. RMB20. Haikou. Grocery.

October 16: Parent & Child Woodworking


Image via Sweet Aroma

Make memories with your child at this workshop making a pinwheel. Materials provided.

Sat Oct 16, 3-5pm; RMB169 one parent, one child or RMB199 one parent, two children. RSVP by contacting WeChat ID: clstephens. Sweet Aroma.

October 16: That Physics Show

WechatIMG23.jpeg

Sat Oct 16, 10.30am, 3.30pm. RMB100-480. Haikou. Hainan Provincial Song and Dance Theater.

Until October 31: DIY Cooking Classes

Children 12 and up are welcome.

Sat & Sun Until Oct 31, 2-5pm; RMB120-140 per class. Grocery.

October 16: Jeff Chang 2021 Continuum 2.0 Tour

WechatIMG24.jpeg

Sat Oct 16, 7.30pm. Tickets range RMB480-1288. Haikou. Wuyuanhe Stadium.

October 16: HAK Raver Open Deck 414

Adam and Gigolo will accompany you on the dance floor.

Sat Oct 16, 10pm-3am; Free. 414 Club.

October 16: Huacai Romantic - History of One Hundred Years Art Exhibit

A total of 106 artwork pieces will be displayed, representing the development of art in Haikou over the years.

Sat Oct 16, 10am; Free. Exhibition Hall of Hainan Painting and Calligraphy Academy.

October 16-17: The Frog Prince

WechatIMG181.jpeg

This adapation based on the world classic fairy tale expresses true friendship and wonderful adventure.

Sat & Sun Oct 16 & 17, 3pm & 7.30pm; RMB50-99. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

October 17: Kids Baking Activity

rice-krispie-treats.jpeg

Image via Simple Most

Learn to make Rice Krispie treats and enjoy storytime. Ingredients and apron provided. 

Sun Oct 17, 3-4pm; RMB100 per child. RSVP by contacting WeChat ID: clstephens. Sweet Aroma.

October 17: Youth Party of Hainan Folk Culture and Art

WechatIMG180.jpeg

Experience this Qiongju Opera evening by reserving your spot (15279212674). 

Sat Oct 16, 8-9.30pm; Free. Haikou TV Station Studio.

October 17: Blues Brothers Jam Session

WechatIMG225.jpeg

Jam session and public performance with the amazing Hainan Blues Brothers.

Sun Oct 17, 8-10pm; No cover charge but audience members are kindly requested to purchase drinks or snacks from the venue. Carving Time Coffee (Arcade Old Street).

October 17: Become A Great Translator

This English learning seminar promises high gains in translation skills.

Sun Oct 17, 3.30-5.30pm; Free. Haikou Longhua Talent Home.

October 18-30: Halloween Countdown

WechatIMG159.jpeg

This online event takes place every week to count up to Halloween, when Sanya Getaway will kick off to have their family Halloween Party. Join the group for fun activities to enjoy with your child. It doesn’t matter if you’re in Sanya or not!

Daily Oct 18-30; RMB50. Online. WeChat ID: Anna_Sanya_Getaway.

October 19-28: Teach Better Series

WechatIMG156.jpeg

Get your PD time covered and online with these workshops offered online by well-known UK universities.

Tues & Thurs Oct 19 & 21, 26 & 28, 5-6pm; Free. Online.

October 19-20: Stage Play “Forever Shining Red Star”

A red classic and interactive stage play of youth.

Tues-Wed Oct 19-20, 8-9.30pm; RMB50-380. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

October 20: Emperor's New Clothes

WechatIMG202.jpeg

Professor Lin Yi's music lecture will incorporate audible sound, medatation and body rhythm.

Wed Oct 20, 7pm; Free. RSVP by joining the group. Hainan Weicheng Theater.

October 22 & 23: DIY Flower Design

Gain flower arranging skills with this DIY design class utilizing paper materials and ribbons. Registration fee includes flowers, materials and training.

Fri & Sat Oct 22 & 23, 4-5.15pm; RMB168. Register by Oct 17 by contacting WeChat ID: rooted2216. Rooted Design Studio.

October 27: Viola and Violin Mini-concert

WechatIMG176.jpeg

Enchanting interactive musical story and live performance.

Wed Oct 27, 7pm; Free. RSVP by joining the group. Hainan Weicheng Theater.

October 30: Kids DIY Flower Design

WechatIMG56.jpeg

Sat Oct 30, 4-5.15pm; RMB168. Rooted Design Studio.

November 3: Happy Mozart

A live performance in memory of Mozart and accompanied with musical storytelling. 

Wed Nov 3, 7pm; Free. RSVP by joining the group. Hainan Weicheng Theater.

November 20: Peppa Pig’s Perfect Rainy Day

Performed in Chinese.

Sat Nov 20, 3pm & 7.30pm show times; RMB50-480. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

Until November 28: Calligraphy and Scroll Painting Exhibition

WechatIMG26.jpegQing and Ming Dynasty Scroll Paintings from the permanent collection of Jiangsu Province’s Jianghai Museum.

Until Nov 28. Haikou. Exhibit Hall 1, Hainan Museum.

READ MORE: 11 New Events to Try in Sanya: Artsy Date Night, Halloween & More

