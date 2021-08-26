  1. home
China Reports 3 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

By Ned Kelly, August 26, 2021

The Chinese mainland recorded three new local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to a daily report by China’s National Health Commission on Thursday, all of which were in Yunnan Province.

The commission also reported 23 new imported cases, including nine in Guangdong, seven in Yunnan, three in Shanghai, and one each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Zhejiang and Fujian.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.

Meanwhile, the two new local Shanghai cases reported on Wednesday have both been confirmed to be close contacts of last week's patients. Both were confirmed positive while in quarantine, and have been sent to Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center for treatment.

A total of 94 close contacts of the pair, and 156 close contacts of those 94, have been put under quarantine, all testing negative so far. In response to the case, a total of 7,654 people have been screened, and all tested negative at the time of publication .

READ MORE: Shanghai Reports 2 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

There are currently five medium-risk areas in Shanghai; four in Pudong, and one in Songjiang District.

In response to the Shanghai outbreak, travelers departing from Pudong International Airport now have to provide nucleic acid test reports before boarding their aircraft, or receive on-site testing after landing at multiple domestic cities.

Passengers departing from Shanghai's Hongqiao International Airport do not need to take the test.

All 31 provincial-level regions in the Chinese mainland have urged citizens not to leave the provinces where they live unless it is necessary, and to avoid medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19, with enhanced prevention and control measures, including quarantine, for those that have.

READ MORE: Updated Quarantine Rules for Arrivals to Shanghai

China has identified four high-risk and 43 medium-risk areas at the time of publication. Scan the QR to find out where they are, and see the latest numbers:

frame-5-.png

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19

