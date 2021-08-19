China Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

The Chinese mainland recorded five new local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to a daily report by China’s National Health Commission on Thursday.

Three of the cases were recorded in Jiangsu, where the current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in provincial capital Nanjing. One each were reported in Shanghai and Yunnan, according to the commission.

The commission also reported 41 new imported cases, including 11 in Tianjin, 10 in Guangdong, six in Yunnan, five in Shanghai, four in Fujian, and one each in Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang, Henan and Sichuan.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.

All 31 provincial-level regions in the Chinese mainland have urged citizens not to leave the provinces where they live unless it is necessary, and to avoid medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19, with enhanced prevention and control measures, including quarantine, for those that have.

China has identified 29 high-risk and 77 medium-risk areas at the time of publication. Scan the QR to find out where they are, and see the latest numbers:

The current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu’s capital Nanjing, with infections traced back to a flight from neighboring Russia.

