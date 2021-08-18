Tinges of Taoism at Ding’an Ju Shan Guan Inn South of Haikou

Sometimes parts of Hainan can feel so modernized that we lose sight of living in a country with thousands of years of culture. When feeling this way, many head into the inner parts of China to search out sights of culture and hints of tradition.



Ding’an Ju Shan Guan Bed and Breakfast gives islanders and international tourists a chance to taste rich culture without leaving Hainan.



The architecture was inspired by Huizhou culture and blends in Taoist ideals. However, it also doesn’t ignore the modern traveler’s desire for comfort and sensibility.



The inn is situated in the Taoist Culture Garden of Ding'an Wenbi Peak Park, a beautiful national scenic area full of vistas and architecture inspired by traditional Chinese culture.

A restaurant focused on healthy Taoist food is nestled within the inn grounds. Additional light eats can be gotten in the park’s snack area.



Typical reservations come with breakfast for two and free entrance for two to the park and bus.



The staff are accustomed to international guests and familiar with registering them within the normal hotel system. When chatting with them, they noted that to follow the epidemic controls and display a health code, and that getting a nucleic acid test in advance would be ideal.



A current deal they have pairs up a night at the inn along with with a night in Haikou in Qilou Old Street. A free incense rubdown experience and eight Vajra class experiences are included in the package at Ding’an Ju Shan Guan homestay. The package normally valued at RMB1,120 is slashed in half at RMB560.



It's available to purchase and use from now until September 30, 2021.



[Images via Ding'an Ju Shan Guan Bed and Breakfast]

