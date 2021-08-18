  1. home
  2. Articles

Tinges of Taoism at Ding’an Ju Shan Guan Inn South of Haikou

By Vanessa Jencks, August 18, 2021

0 0

Sometimes parts of Hainan can feel so modernized that we lose sight of living in a country with thousands of years of culture. When feeling this way, many head into the inner parts of China to search out sights of culture and hints of tradition.

Ding’an Ju Shan Guan Bed and Breakfast gives islanders and international tourists a chance to taste rich culture without leaving Hainan.

WechatIMG74.jpeg

The architecture was inspired by Huizhou culture and blends in Taoist ideals. However, it also doesn’t ignore the modern traveler’s desire for comfort and sensibility.

The inn is situated in the Taoist Culture Garden of Ding'an Wenbi Peak Park, a beautiful national scenic area full of vistas and architecture inspired by traditional Chinese culture.

A restaurant focused on healthy Taoist food is nestled within the inn grounds. Additional light eats can be gotten in the park’s snack area. 

WechatIMG81.jpeg

Typical reservations come with breakfast for two and free entrance for two to the park and bus. 

The staff are accustomed to international guests and familiar with registering them within the normal hotel system. When chatting with them, they noted that to follow the epidemic controls and display a health code, and that getting a nucleic acid test in advance would be ideal.

A current deal they have pairs up a night at the inn along with with a night in Haikou in Qilou Old Street. A free incense rubdown experience and eight Vajra class experiences are included in the package at Ding’an Ju Shan Guan homestay. The package normally valued at RMB1,120 is slashed in half at RMB560.

It’s available to purchase and use from now until September 30, 2021. If you’d like the link for the deal, join That’s Sanya Insiders group on WeChat (ID: vanessajencks) or rent a room at regular price by following their WeChat (海南文笔峰盘古文化旅游区) and going to the inn’s reservation tab.

See a listing for Ding’an Ju Shan Guan Bed and Breakfast

READ MORE: PHOTOS: ¥388 for Family Hotel and Waterpark

Special note for international guests: each hotel deal has terms and conditions listed in the original source link, including for the deal to be purchased through the designated platform. In most situations, hotels will not offer the same deal and price at the desk without the digital coupon being purchased so as not to break that platform's terms and conditions.


READ MORE: PHOTOS: Romantic Deals at The Tang Hotel Hainan Mount Qixian

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

202105/vanessa-jencks-business-card.jpeg

[Images via Ding'an Ju Shan Guan Bed and Breakfast]

Follow That’s Sanya 

Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on FacebookInstagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

WeChat-QR.jpg

Hainan Hotels

more news

Castro and Cigars at this Havana-inspired Resort in Hainan

Castro and Cigars at this Havana-inspired Resort in Hainan

Enjoy a Cuban inspired getaway in Hainan.

PHOTOS: Sanya's Ugly-Beautiful Fishing Village on a Hillside

PHOTOS: Sanya's Ugly-Beautiful Fishing Village on a Hillside

Sanya's remnant fishing village is a messy mixture of nostalgia and forthcoming demise.

PHOTOS: Romantic Deals at The Tang Hotel Hainan Mount Qixian

PHOTOS: Romantic Deals at The Tang Hotel Hainan Mount Qixian

Romance is in the hills at this beautiful mountain hotel.

5 Beautiful Hainan Room and Package Deals

Stay in Sanya or head out but make sure to have an unforgettable experience.

Hainan Find: Tunchang's Oil Painting Street and Li Artist Chen Yijun

In Hainan, Tunchang County's unique 'oil painting street' is lined with studios of artists who have set up their shop there for a slower, artistic way of life.

FREE Hotel Afternoon Tea and 5 More Deals to Sip On

Enjoy free afternoon tea and five other hotel deals.

3 Inner Hainan Escapes: Rainforests, Waterfalls, Canyons and More

These three inland escapes are sure to be a blast for any expat.

Big, Big Laughs with the Big Big Beach Comedy Tour

The Big Big Beach Comedy Tour was laughed at by many.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Bloody Saturday, Shanghai's Darkest Day

That's 2021 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai This November

Why is Wall Street English Filing for Bankruptcy in China?

China Reports 47 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

Beijing Bans Foreign Textbooks in Schools

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Tinges of Taoism at Ding’an Ju Shan Guan Inn South of Haikou

Tinges of Taoism at Ding’an Ju Shan Guan Inn South of Haikou

Top Chinese Internet Censor to Face Trial for Corruption

Top Chinese Internet Censor to Face Trial for Corruption

That's 2021 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai This November

That's 2021 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai This November

Epermarket – The Grocery APP You Didn’t Know You Needed

Epermarket – The Grocery APP You Didn’t Know You Needed

China Reports 6 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday, All in Jiangsu

China Reports 6 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday, All in Jiangsu

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives