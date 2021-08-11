China Reports 83 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

The Chinese mainland recorded 83 new local COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 108 on Monday, according to a daily report by China’s National Health Commission on Wednesday.

Fifty-four of the cases were recorded in Jiangsu, where the recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in provincial capital Nanjing. A further 14 were recorded in Hubei, seven in Henan, five in Hunan, two in Yunnan and one in Beijing, according to the commission.

The commission also reported 28 new imported cases, including 12 in Zhejiang, five in Yunnan, four in Shanghai, three in Sichuan, two in Guangdong and one each in Tianjin and Shandong.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.

All 31 provincial-level regions in the Chinese mainland have urged citizens not to leave the provinces where they live unless it is necessary, and to avoid medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19, with enhanced prevention and control measures, including quarantine, for those that have.

READ MORE: Updated Quarantine Rules for Arrivals to Shanghai

China has identified 15 high-risk and 202 medium-risk areas at the time of publication.

The recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu’s capital Nanjing, with infections traced back to a flight from neighboring Russia.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]



