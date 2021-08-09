Masks Now Required on Buses and Taxis in Sanya

As if you weren’t already wearing your mask, it’s now official that passengers and drivers must wear masks on public buses, tourist coaches, taxis and ride-hailing services.

Banks and hospitals never curbed the use of masks, but expect that this new push will lead many malls and grocery stores to require masks and codes as well.

If passengers refuse to wear a mask, drivers have the right to refuse service. Passengers are encouraged to spread out on buses when possible to limit contact.



A recent surge in COVID-19 cases has caused all provinces to request that travelers stay in their own province and limit travel in order to prevent the further spread of cases. Many areas have increased COVID-19 prevention measures.



As of yet, Sanya’s officials have not required masks at all times neither in public nor on beaches, but authorities do encourage the use of masks when possible in order to limit possible spread.



If you’re looking for a new set of masks beyond the boring blue, head over to our latest article for new mask options, or revisit our earlier fashion spread on reusable masks here.



If you need to find a nucleic acid testing center near you, you can use this mini-program to find one no matter where you are in China. Additionally, Sanya’s municipality just recently issued a list of nine testing centers. Please note each clinic’s hours are different, with many opening at 8am and closing at 6pm and some closing on the weekends. Call ahead to be sure of opening hours.



Sanya Central Hospital

1154 Jiefang Lu, Tianya District. 三亚中心医院. 天涯区解放路1154号. 3822-0127. See listing. Sanya People’s Hospital

558 Jiefang Lu, Tianya District. 三亚市人民医院. 天涯区解放路558号. 8802-1117. See listing. Sanya Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital

No. 106, Fenghuang Lu. 三亚市中医院. 凤凰路106号. 3289-3237. See listing. Sanya Maternity and Children’s Hospital

No. 339, Yingbin Lu, Jiyang District. 三亚市妇幼保健院. 吉阳区迎宾路339号. 8802-3970. See listing. Hainan Hospital of PLA General Hospital (301)

80 Jianglin Lu, Haitang District. 解放军总医院海南医院. 海棠区江林路80号. 3733-0940. See listing. Second Navy Southern District Hospital

86 Sanya Bay Lu. 南部战区海军第二医院. 三亚湾路86号. 8829-1070. See listing. Hongsen Hospital of Sanya Harbin Medical University

11 Dui, Nanxin farm, Xiae Village, Fenghuang Town, Tianya District. 三亚哈尔滨医科大学鸿森医院. 天涯区凤凰镇下恶村南新农场十 一队. 3825-1316. See listing. Sanya Yazhou Yacheng Health Center

Yazhou Avenue, Yazhou District. 三亚市崖州区崖城卫生院. 崖州区崖州大道. 8870-7006. See listing. Sanya Branch of Hainan International Travel Health Care Center

Sanya Customs Hedong office, No. 475 Hedong Road, Jiyang District. 海南国际旅行卫生保健中心三亚 分中心. 吉阳区河东路475号三亚海关河 东办公区. 3825-1316. See listing.

The sites above (excluding Sanya Branch of Hainan International Travel Health Care Center) also have fever clinics.







Workout from home. Click on the picture above for more information.



Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image via Pexels]



Follow That’s Sanya



Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.





