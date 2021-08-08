Jeremy Lin Tests Positive for COVID-19 Returning from US

Former NBA player Jeremy Lin has tested positive for COVID-19 on his third day of quarantine in Shanghai.

Lin tweeted on Friday night about what happened and captioned it: “Falling in the category of things I didn’t see coming this year…”



Image via @JLin7/Twitter

Before flying to China from the US, Lin had been fully vaccinated and received two negative COVID-19 tests.

As he was vaccinated, Lin’s symptoms were milder, but he still stressed that “it hasn’t been a cakewalk...Mentally, it’s a struggle to feel sick while being away from my home and to be patient with my circumstances.”



Lin travels back to China every summer for his annual summer tour and was excited to see his friends and fans. He said farewell to the NBA earlier this year in May as he failed to receive an NBA call-up despite being a top 10 G League scorer.

The 32-year-old baller played nine seasons in the NBA, and then went overseas to play for the Beijing Ducks in 2019. After one season, he returned back to the US to play for the G League in hopes of entering the NBA.

Keep your eyes on the CBA this upcoming season, as Lin has resigned with the Beijing Ducks.

READ MORE: Beijing Ducks All-Star Jeremy Lin Announces His Departure

[Cover image via Shine]