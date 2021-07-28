Another New Public Transport Link to the Beijing CBD?

It seems work never ceases on Beijing’s ever-expanding public transport network.

Construction recently began on Line 28 which will connect the east part of Beijing with the CBD and ease pressure on other parts of the subway network, particularly Line 10.

The line will run for a total of 8.1 kilometers. Stops include:

Dongdaqiao (interchange with Line 6)

Jingguang Qiao

Guanghua Lu

Hexin Qu (nearby the China Zun, Beijing’s tallest building)

Dawang Lu (interchange with Line 1 and Line 14)

Beijing East Station

Dajiao Ting (interchange with Line 7)

Guangqu Lu

Guangqu Donglu

Image via @北京日报/Weibo with edits from Alistair Baker-Brian/That's



According to further plans to expand the subway network, Dongdaqiao station will also be an interchange station with Line 22, which will run to Beijing’s Pinggu district.

The line is part of a broader plan to connect the CBD with other parts of Beijing, particularly the city’s suburbs.

Line 17 is expected to open in part towards the end of 2021. The line will connect Yizhuang, a suburban area of southern Daxing district, with the CBD.

The latest announcement is particularly good news for some Beijing residents who commute daily to and from the CBD.

